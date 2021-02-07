IFA meets Minister Hackett to discuss Organic Farming Scheme

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) President Tim Cullinan and the chairman of the Organic Project Team, Nigel Renaghan, have met Minister of State Pippa Hackett to discuss the reopening of the Organic Farming Scheme.

The scheme is due to reopen next month - subject to EU Commission approval - and will increase the number of organic farmers in this country by up to 30%.

“The reopened scheme must be properly administered and we cannot have a situation where so many farmers are rejected again,” said Mr Cullinane highlighting how the scheme opened in November 2018 for just four weeks and “75% of applicants were refused admission due to a flawed points-based system which discriminated against smaller land-based applicants”.

Meanwhile, Mr Renaghan pointed to how IFA had “lobbied extensively” for the rejected applicants of the previous scheme whom, he added, “continue to farm organically, despite remaining outside the scheme”.

“There has to be an acknowledgement that these farmers have been farming organically for the last two years with no payment,” he continued.

“They should receive the conversion rate of payment for two years from the time they enter into the scheme.

“Organic farmers must not be excluded from any new REPS scheme under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

“The organic sector is currently under-resourced in terms of investment, research and advisory services and there must be a balance between the supply and demand for organic produce to maintain farm-gate prices.”