‘Enormous goodwill and decency exists within Irish farming’

The generosity of co-operative dairy farmers in Ireland was recognised this afternoon when €190,000 was handed over by Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) to the Irish Red Cross Yemen Appeal.

The fundraising effort came about as a result of an initiative that was spearheaded by Longford dairy farmer, Mike Magan, last year.

He proposed a grassroots initiative that asked each of Ireland’s dairy farmers to donate the equivalent of one day's milk from a cow to the Red Cross for its work in Yemen.

The response was immediate.

Farmers, their families and co-ops across the country came onboard and the results of that grassroots campaign were evident this afternoon when ICOS President Jerry Long and Mike Magan - in an online ceremony - transferred the €190,000 to the Irish Red Cross which was represented by Secretary General, Trevor Holmes.

Mr Magan supplies milk to Lakeland Dairies and the farmer owned co-operative strongly backed his initiative.

An additional €100,000 was also donated by other companies and individuals in the dairy supply chain in support of the appeal.

“I’m humbled but not surprised by the wonderful response of the dairy farming community and others who have donated to this cause,” Mr Magan said.

“We live in a land of plenty, and have very significant resources.

“While our country currently has its own major health crisis, the crisis in other countries is magnified a hundredfold, so I thought why not share some of our good fortune.

“I’ve been blown away by the response and I send my warmest appreciation to farmers, co-operatives, members of the public and everyone who has supported this call.”

Meanwhile, while pressing the button to transfer the funds, ICOS President Jerry Long said the fundraiser had been “a significant gesture of solidarity by the dairy farmers of Ireland, along with their co-operatives and milk purchasers, to recognise and respond to the plight of those significantly less fortunate than ourselves”.

“The inception of this initiative comes down to the passion of one man, Mike Magan, who reached out to ICOS among others, with his idea to respond to a shocking human tragedy that was emerging in Yemen.

“Its success was then assured as co-op leaders and farm families across the country responded magnificently, each using methods appropriate to their own structure, to raise the necessary funds.

“It’s important to acknowledge the fruits of the campaign, and to thank the farmers of Ireland, and their co-ops and milk processors, for responding so generously and we are privileged to make this donation on their behalf to the Irish Red Cross, which carries out immensely valuable work in the interests of humanity.

“Those co-operatives, processors, and individual farmers already donate to any number of local and national charities; but in this instance they chose to do even more, in the context of a particularly moving tragedy.

“The scale of this response demonstrates the enormous goodwill and decency that exists within Irish farming.

“It is clear that the spirit of Horace Plunkett, who founded the cooperative movement in 1894, is alive and well in our movement today.”