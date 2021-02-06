Take full precautions against rotavirus if you want champion foals and calves

The kettle was on when I arrived back to the practice.

I always look forward to a cup of coffee when it is going.

It doesn’t happen at the same time every day, as it depends on how things are progressing during the afternoon.

When the window of opportunity appears, the gang in the office go for it.

The usual banter goes on, a quick joke or an unusual story.

It is great to have a chat about the happenings of the day, cases that might be just mundane or maybe one that piques the interest of everyone.

Recently, we had a foal that went off the suck the day it was born.

This is not a good thing, and especially when it is a colt foal.

Over the course of the next week, a few of us got to attend this foal.

Initially, he was not displaying much signs but, true to form and to our expectations, he started to scour badly on the second day.

As in all these cases, it was advisable to get the fluids into him.

Over the course of the next few days, he received antibiotics and antispasmodic pain relief for the explosion that was going on in his gut.

This particular fellow also received two helpings of plasma kindly donated by his mother.

The effect of this on him was quite amazing.

On the first occasion, he got a great lift, but when he got the second lot, he really turned the corner.

As per usual, he also got regular helpings of absorbents and probiotics to help bind up the scour and provide new bacteria to help with working of the intestines.

This little fellow was the topic of discussion for the whole week.

Hopefully he will repay his owner and go on to become one of the legends of the racetrack.

Rotavirus is a very common cause of scour in foals like this, as it is with calves and even humans.

Apparently, every year in humans, rotavirus causes millions of cases of diarrhoea in developing countries, with up to 2m requiring hospitalisation.

It is not only developing countries that have this curse, it is a worldwide problem.

Every year too in the bovine world, we are constantly seeing rotavirus scour in calves. When we go out to a case of calf scour, we are able to run a test on a sample of the calf’s faeces to check for various possible causes. From my experience, most of the cases are caused by rotavirus.

In all cases, we are lucky to have recourse to a vaccine.

The advent of the human vaccine came in in the early noughties, and since vaccination was introduced in the US in 2006, the cases needing hospitalisation has been cut by 86%.

We are also lucky to have a number of vaccines available for use in the bovine world, and one for use in the equine world.

Like in the human world, all of the vaccines we use in veterinary work are very successful against rotavirus.

Suckler calves and foals probably prove to have the best success, as they are on a constant supply of milk from their mother. The data sheet for the bovine vaccines asks the farmer to feed transition milk to the calf for three weeks. In most cases, this is not carried out, because the farmer wants to put the calves on to milk replacer, either from an automatic machine or by bucket/feeder.

When you go to the expense of vaccinating your cows and springers with rotavirus vaccine, then you should give it every chance of working, by following the instructions. If not, then the alternative of dripping calves, and maybe even giving plasma, starts to become a lot more expensive.

Paul Redmond, MVB, MRCVS, Cert DHH, works at Duntahane Veterinary Clinic in Fermoy.