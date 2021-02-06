Don’t ignore terminal traits in heifers...

After a wet start to February, there aren’t many phones out of the pockets taking photos of cows grazing, that’s for sure.

Ground conditions are very poor and there is a lot of standing water, which will obviously delay spring field work such as slurry and fertiliser.

Meanwhile, indoors, calving is progressing well in suckler herds. Some metabolic issues are being reported, as usual.

Preventing held cleanings and also milk fever in your more milky cows is so important for subsequent fertility and health.

The keys to this are managing the offending grass silage and supplementing with an appropriate pre-calver mineral.

Advanced cattle being fed to finish out of the shed must be kept performing. Loose dungs and any lameness must be addressed ASAP, if this is becoming noticeable.

Replacement heifers

Plans must also be made for next year’s replacements.

Your rearing/growing strategy for these should be influenced by how the 2021 batch are calving down and settling into the herd.

Obviously, some of you will buy in replacements, and will not be rearing any. For those that rear their own, breeding replacement heifers is a very important part of the business.

Is the money invested in genetics put to good use? Heifers are costly to get to first calving, so every effort must be made to get it right.

I have been paying much more attention to the carcass weight and conformation merit figures of heifers in the last few years.

If you are participating in the extended BDGP scheme, a five-star heifer with low carcass characteristics will be very unlikely to produce quality calves for the weanling market. Obviously, their ability to milk and ease of calving must also be considered, when choosing replacements.

Age at first calving

Breeding heifers at 15 months or even younger is now common enough. Many now approach heifer development around the concept of target weights, in which heifers are fed to a target 65%–70% of estimated mature weight before breeding.

Be aware however that these weight targets must be achieved with good frame, and not with excessively fleshy heifers.

A wise man once said to me that if you have to weigh a heifer to figure out if she is big enough to bull, then she is probably not big enough.

Breeding heifers at a younger age and at lighter weights yields a calf and return on investment earlier than waiting to breed until the heifer is heavier and older, but may require more careful management at calving.

Selecting replacement heifers

Factors such as fertility and age of puberty, along with genetics, nutrition, environment, body weight, will determine if a heifer is suitable for your herd or not.

Certain management practices can reduce the average age of puberty in replacement heifers.

Heifer selection using genetic evaluation is also an important aspect in improving herd fertility. By selecting for certain physical, performance, and genetic traits, you can select the replacement heifers most likely to be reproductively efficient.

The combination of good management decisions and measured female selection can significantly improve the overall profitability of the suckler herd.

The most obvious factors that should be considered when selecting replacements are body size, strength, conformation and type. Though requirements may vary slightly between herds, most will look for structurally sound females that have adequate muscling, as well as sufficient volume and depth of body.

Many suckler farmers sell calves shortly after weaning, so calf growth rate and weaning weights are of significant economic importance.

Faster growing heifers should ultimately produce calves that are heavier at weaning than calves whose dams were slow-growing.

Temperament is often overlooked when selecting breeding stock. Calmer animals are obviously much easier to handle.

Cows with a poor temperament can be very dangerous, particularly just after calving. This is a major problem if you need to handle the calf.

If keeping your own replacements, take the dam’s temperament into consideration when selecting heifers.

Regardless of temperament, when calved, all cows can be a little aggressive, so always take care when entering a pen with a freshly calved cow or heifer.

Genetics play a major role in heifer fertility, and it is possible to select for early maturing females.

Obviously, using easy calving sires on heifers is ideal, as a difficult calving for a heifer should be avoided, in order to get her back in calf and keep her in the herd long-term.

Breed selection

Obviously, the breed selected is a personal choice.

The work being done by pedigree breeders around the country to improve the maternal side of their breed is excellent, and will be of great benefit to commercial producers into the future.

A suckler cow with sufficient milk to grow a good weanling will significantly help to reduce production costs. Don’t ignore terminal traits however, in the search for stars!