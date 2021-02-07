73-acre grassland farm near Charleville expects €10-€12k per acre

There has been strong interested so far in a 73.5-acre non-residential farm that is on the market just two weeks, according to Mallow-based auctioneer Willie Broderick.

Along with Derry Walsh of Charleville auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Walsh, he is the joint selling agent.

Located in the townland of Shandrum, the farm is very well located only 3km from the busy market town of Charleville, through which the main N20 Cork-Limerick road runs.

This is very important dairy country, with a vibrant local agricultural scene close to where the founding blocks of the co-operative movement in Ireland began.

“It’s a good-quality grassland farm,” says Willie, “laid out in nine fields.

There’s approximately 700m of road frontage there and it’s located 3km to the west of Charleville town.”

The R515 forms the southern boundary of the lands while another public road (the L5477) runs along the eastern edge of the farm in a very accessible and visible location that’s close to both the local rugby club and the golf club.

The property has its own water supply and there are some entitlements going with the sale of the farm.

Details of the latter can be obtained from either of the selling agents.

“It’s an ideal farm for an expanding or an existing dairy herd, for silage or replacement heifers,” says Willie.

“So far, it’s only up on the market for about two weeks but there has been a very good level of interest. We’ve sent out maps to a number of people.”

Most of the enquiries, he says, have been from those in the dairying sector.

Given the continuing fortunes of this section of activity and the location in North Cork’s dairying heartland, this isn’t very surprising.

Willie feels, however, that the next stage of an offer on the farm isn’t far away.

“We’d be expecting an offer in the next week or so, the way things are going at the moment and the level of interest that’s there.”

Although it’s a holding that might lend itself to subdivision, there’s no intention to break the farm up into lots and it is going to be sold in one unit.

The farm has been let over the years but it comes in good heart, according to the selling agents and is a very good quality example of grassland in the area – at a time when substantial parcels such as this have not been making their way onto the market with any great frequency.

The price guide is between €10,000 and €12,000 per acre; a price that reflects both the rarity of the package on offer as well as the quality of the land.