Panoramic sea viewsattracts 'strong interest' in 33-acre Clonakilty holding 

A 33-acre holding near the coast and just 6km from the famously tidy town of Clonakilty in West Cork is creating a great amount of interest, according to the selling agent Andy Donoghue of Clonakilty-based Hodnett Forde Property Services.
“The property was put on only last week and there’s huge interest in it,” says Andy who adds that, while there haven’t been any offers at the time of going to print, there have been a number of individuals who have expressed a genuine interest in the farm.
“Soil sampling has been carried out by one of the interested parties and that has come back positive so we’d hope to be receiving offers fairly soon.”
The quality of the land is described by the agent as “good, free-draining land. It is elevated but it would lend itself to use as both grassland or tillage.”
The land use is currently mixed.
The non-residential holding is located in the townland of Corbally, near the village of Ardfield.
There are no buildings of any kind going with the property. There is good road frontage and the services of water and electricity are available.
“There are beautiful panoramic views from the land too,” adds Andy, who says that some of the interest has been of the non-farming variety.
“Because it’s an elevated site, you can see from Galley Head over to Glandore.”
The price guide is €12,000 per acre – a reasonable expectation given previous local sales.