Panoramic sea viewsattracts 'strong interest' in 33-acre Clonakilty holding 

A 33-acre holding near the coast and just 6km from the famously tidy town of Clonakilty in West Cork is creating a great amount of interest, according to the selling agent Andy Donoghue of Clonakilty-based Hodnett Forde Property Services.

“The property was put on only last week and there’s huge interest in it,” says Andy who adds that, while there haven’t been any offers at the time of going to print, there have been a number of individuals who have expressed a genuine interest in the farm.