Opportunity opens up for new organic farms

The Organic Farming Scheme will reopen to new entrants in the first week of March, subject to EU Commission approval.

Minister of state Senator Pippa Hackett expects 400-500 farmers to be able to join the scheme, thus increasing the number of those farming organically in Ireland as much as 30%.

Farmers entering the scheme could qualify for yearly payments of up to €220 per hectare in the conversion period, and up to €170 per hectare when they have achieved full organic status. Higher payment rates are available for organic horticulture and tillage farmers.

The minister of state said: “I am happy to prioritise those sectors for which most market demand exists, namely the dairy, horticulture and tillage sectors, but I also want to encourage young farmers to convert to organic farming, so I will be making provision in the selection process to achieve this.

“I will also ensure that farmers who were not successful in gaining entry to the previous scheme, but who have continued to farm organically, have their commitment acknowledged, through priority access.”

Approval letters to all successful applicants will likely issue in October, while the initial Organic Farming Scheme payment is expected to issue in November.

Funding of €4m has been allocated to re-open the scheme.

The number who will join will depend on the applications received, and a number of other factors.

“Successful applications will be determined by a ranking and selection process, if the scheme is over-subscribed,” said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue last week.

There are now about 74,000 hectares under organic production in Ireland, one of the lowest levels in the EU, with just 2% of land under organic production, compared to an EU average of 8%.

From 2023, conversion to or maintenance of organic farming is suggested as examples of eco-scheme practices which farmers must adopt in order to continue to earn full EU single payments. Such eco-schemes must contribute to reaching the EU Green Deal targets, which include 25% of EU farmland being managed organically.

IFA organic project team chairman Nigel Renaghan welcomed the Organic Scheme announcement.

“The scheme last re-opened in November, 2018, for four weeks. 75% of applicants were refused admission due to a flawed points-based system which discriminated against smaller land-based applicants.

The re-opened scheme must be properly administered; we cannot have a situation where so many farmers are rejected again”.

“The minister’s commitment to prioritising these farmers is positive.

“They should receive the conversion rate of payment for two years from the time they enter into the scheme.”

Last week, in the Dáil, Mr McConalogue said: “Successful growing of organic protein crops will be highly important in growing the organic sector in Ireland.”

Responding to a question from Social Democrats TD for Cork South-West Holly Cairns, the minister said it is recognised that there is insufficient supply of organic proteins and organic grain to meet demand for livestock feed in the organic sector.

He acknowledged there is a need for promotion and further research on organic protein crops.

“The organic protein crop sector is small in terms of land area and market size, but has potential to grow in the future.

Organic combi-crops, which are a mixture of cereals and proteins, are becoming increasingly popular on organic livestock farms, and are recognised as a simple cost-effective way to grow cereals and protein to feed livestock.”