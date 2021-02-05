Macra national elections gather momentum

National president and regional vice-presidents to be elected in April
Macra na Feirme President, Thomas Duffy. File Picture.

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 10:35

Macra na Feirme members are being invited to elect a new National President for the 2021-2023 term.

Simultaneously, elections in Munster, the North West and Leinster regions of the organisation will elect vice-presidents for the same period.

The young farmers and rural youth body’s biannual national elections take place in April this year and key dates include: Wednesday, February 10: issue of Nomination Papers to clubs; Wednesday, March 3: nominations close; Wednesday, March 17: issue of ballot papers; Wednesday, April 7: election count of ballot papers.  

“Election season is always an exciting time for Macra na Feirme, obviously this year our elections and events have had to have some changes to allow for compliance with restrictions,” added President, Thomas Duffy.

“To account for these unusual times a schedule of events has been planned virtually to offer members an opportunity to hear from candidates.” 

Meanwhile, any club wishing to nominate a candidate must complete the nomination form and have it signed by the club secretary, who must be registered at the national office.

The proposed candidate subsequently completes the form and indicates their willingness to go forward for election.

The nomination form will then be forwarded to national office.

Macra na Feirme is a voluntary organisation representing a thriving community of 10,000 young people in rural Ireland.

The organisation advocates for, and helps nurture and develop its members aged 17-35 in a fun, inclusive and supportive environment.

Its mission is to contribute to the sustainable development of rural communities in Ireland by supporting the social, economic, cultural, personal development and well-being of young people who have a rural connection, including young farmers.

Macra also represents their interests in the development and implementation of relevant policies, products, programs and services at national, regional and local level.

