Land rental rate defies economic logic

Rental prices for land seem to be continuing on an upward spiral.

Anecdotal evidence is suggesting that extra heat is being felt in the land rental market, driven by a number of factors.

Continued expansion by dairy farmers, in order to increase both their grazing and fodder production, is a driver of land rent.

But secondly, dairy farmers are seeking to increase their area farmed, in order to comply with nitrates derogation limits (250kg/ha) and, in some cases, as a strategy to dilute down their nitrates to below the non-derogation limit of 170kg/ha.

For some farmers, the level of bureaucracy incurred with a derogation application — such as whole-of-farm soil fertility testing, fertiliser and nutrient management plans, liming plans and restrictions around the methods of slurry application, as well as the additional costs of drawing up the plans — are spurring on some heavily stocked farmers to take more land, in order to bring their farms out of derogation.

A change in the way organic nitrogen is calculated is piling further pressure on farmers at risk of breaching either the non-derogation or derogation limits.

What does this mean?

All farmers are required to comply with stocking rate limits, 170kg of N/ha or, in the case of derogation farmers, 250kg of N/ha.

Previously, when calculating the expected organic nitrogen load for the farm, dairy cows were taken as having produced 85kg of N.

Keeping within the standard non-derogation limits meant a farmer could theoretically have two cows per ha, or approximately one cow for every acre and a quarter, in the old money.

The basis for calculating nitrogen excretion from dairy cows has now increased to 89kg/ha, this approximates to a 4.7% increase.

In practical terms, this means a farmer who is already maxed out in terms of their allowable nitrogen per hectare will be in the market for 5% more land than they currently farm, in order to come within their existing nitrogen threshold limits.

Apart from the demand from dairy farmers, demand is also coming from new entrants with an annual scramble by would-be hopefuls looking to receive entitlements from the national reserve.

These tenants can be more transient in nature, wishing to rent land only for a year or two until they establish their entitlements.

Some cases have arisen of tenants taking on five or seven-year leases, only to drop out of the lease once their entitlements are established.

Revenue has confirmed that, where a lease is cancelled as a result of the default of the tenant, then the lessor should still retain the income tax exemption status of the lease.

Similarly, where a landowner was reliant on leasing the land for six years, for the purposes of claiming agricultural relief, and a tenant defaults within the six-year period, Revenue will, by concession, allow the landowner replace the tenant with an alternative tenant, without a clawback of agricultural relief, so long as the new tenant is in situ within a 12-month period, and so long as the new tenancy has the requisite term length.

A further element leading to higher leased land demand is the heightened expectation that this year, or 2022, may become a new reference year for the purposes of CAP reform.

In past iterations of the CAP reform, some benefits were conferred on tenants as a result of having additional land rented within reference years, such as the capacity to stack entitlements, or having an opportunity to buy out entitlements from a landowner, where such entitlements would otherwise be lost to the national reserve.

A variation of that theme is leading to a small number of landowners wanting to take back control over their land, in order that they will be seen to be farming the land, thereby reducing the perceived risk that their entitlements would be lost to the national reserve, if they are not farming land in a reference year.

Yet more farmers, who would have been interested in leasing, are holding tough for another year or two, hoping that a long-awaited retirement scheme might be introduced. All in all, the demand for land seems to defy logic. A lot of crystal balling, second-guessing, and speculation, is driving land rent costs up.

Farmers paying dearly for ground now might be losing money in the hope of a throw of the dice in their favour in the future.

In general, landowners wishing to engage in leasing would be well advised to engage with an auctioneer experienced in land leasing, and complete a fully thought out lease document which includes clauses allowing the owner take back control of the land and evict a tenant in the event of default, such as non-payment or subletting. Landowners should consider terms such as rent upfront annually, before the season starts, in order to protect their position.

Advice from an accountant or tax consultant is also useful. Will the lease affect the future capacity to tax-efficiently transfer the farm to a child or relation?

Will the lease prevent business relief or young trained farmer stamp duty relief from being claimed?

From an economic point of view, plenty of other investments can be made which will give a greater prospect of profit with less speculation. Only time will tell whether heady prices for land rental will pay off.