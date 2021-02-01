Pig farmers dodged a  bullet

Both sides depend on the Northern Ireland protocol in the Brexit deal agreed by the EU and the UK, which states there would be no physical checks on goods passing between NI and the Republic of Ireland.
That was threatened if the European Commission invoked Article 16.
However, the Democratic Unionist Party led by Arlene Foster now wants to scrap the NI protocol.
In four years’ time, the Northern Ireland Assembly will vote on whether to keep or reject the protocol. and other current trading arrangements.