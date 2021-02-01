Pig farmers dodged a  bullet

Pig farmers depend on the Northern Ireland protocol in the  Brexit deal for their export of about 500,000 pigs annually north of the border.

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 17:13
Stephen Cadogan

Farmers who send about 500,000 pigs annually north of the border for processing by Karro in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, dodged a bullet last week, when the European Commission rapidly reversed its threat to invoke Article 16 of the Brexit protocol, a move which could have undermined borderless trade in Ireland.

Southern pig farmers depend heavily on frictionless cross-border trade, and there is a steady south to north trade in cattle also, whereas Northern Ireland farmers depend heavily on the Republic for its exports of milk and lambs.

Both sides depend on the Northern Ireland protocol in the  Brexit deal agreed by the EU and the UK, which states there would be no physical checks on goods passing between NI and the Republic of Ireland.

That was threatened if the European Commission invoked Article 16.

However, the Democratic Unionist Party led by Arlene Foster now wants to scrap the NI protocol.

In four years’ time, the Northern Ireland Assembly will vote on whether to keep or reject the protocol. and other current trading arrangements.

Meanwhile, plenty other market threats remain for pig farmers in 2021, such as China’s imports declining from the record high of 2020; and Brazilian production expected to increase by 2.5%.

On the other hand, EU pork production is expected to be flat or down slightly in 2021, due to lower export demand, slow recovery of local demand due to Covid-19, and ongoing African swine fever threats in Eastern Europe and Germany (where more than 600 cases have been confirmed in wild boars in Brandenburg state and neighbouring Saxony).

