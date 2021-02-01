Pig farmers dodged a  bullet

Farmers who send about 500,000 pigs annually north of the border for processing by Karro in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, dodged a bullet last week, when the European Commission rapidly reversed its threat to invoke Article 16 of the Brexit protocol, a move which could have undermined borderless trade in Ireland.

Southern pig farmers depend heavily on frictionless cross-border trade, and there is a steady south to north trade in cattle also, whereas Northern Ireland farmers depend heavily on the Republic for its exports of milk and lambs.