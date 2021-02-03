€12k per acre expected for east Cork farm

An excellent quality grassland farm in one block and close to the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway at the southern edge of the Golden Vale is currently on offer with CCM Property Services.

Located in the townland of Ballynaneleagh, the farm is located to the southeast of the village of Rathcormac (now a growing satellite town which is just 10 mins from Cork City via the M8).

The holding enjoys excellent road frontage with the public road along both its northern and southern boundaries. In addition, there is a central roadway, giving good access to all the fields and a good quality shed. According to the selling agent Martin Lonergan, this is excellent free-draining land.

“The land rises from one end to the other,” explains Martin, “with a roadway through it… The first day I visited the site, there were cattle running around on it not doing it any damage so it’s very free draining ground.”

The land has been used continuously by the owner, ensuring that it has been very well looked after and maintained. Its use has been for grazing suckler cows.

“It has its own well and its own electricity supply,” says Martin. “So it’s a self-contained unit with very good access… It’s a walk-in property for somebody who might want it as a small holding and it’s very well located with regard to the mart.”

The nearest Cork Marts is on the far side of Rathcormac on the R639 - formerly the main N8 main Cork-Dublin road - approximately 6km away from the holding.

Apart from the strong presence of dairying and beef fattening, the other very active sector locally is that of the equestrian world. Within a 10km radius, there are a good number of prominent horse breeding operations that have produced the likes of the famous Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Denman.

“The land would be suitable for anything and everybody wants nice free-draining land,” says Martin. “We’ve had about ten people or so request maps of the property already,” he adds.

"Given the nature of land sales, it will often take a few weeks for potential buyers to consider the property and the various elements involved before making offers."

The price expectation for the land is in the region of €12,000 per acre (€360,000 to €380,000). While there is a justifiable air of caution as we begin another Lockdown year with trepidation, the underlying factors and recent sales from the area would suggest that this farm will be likely to achieve a price closer to €15,000/acre.

The coming weeks will tell their own story.