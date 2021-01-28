'Work horse' Hilux is haunted...

​​​​​I believe my jeep is haunted. I may have to get it exorcised.

For those of you easily spooked, might I suggest you look elsewhere this week for some light relief.

I cannot guarantee you a pleasant night's sleep should you persist in reading what I have written here.

What is happening to my jeep at the moment cannot be explained by the rational mind. It's the stuff of nightmares.

Stephen King would have a job in making it up.

My jeep, as you well know, has for many years been a workhorse. Slow to anger, rich in backbone, it has carried more calves than Stena Line, more hay and straw than would be found in the horse stables of Kildare. In short, in the 20 or so years it has been mine, my jeep has easily done more than 200 years of farm work.

And I'm grateful for the work it has performed, for without my rugged and slightly battered companion, I'd be in double the trouble I'm in.

It has kept my head above water, it has helped ensure the old Lehane farm venture keeps going, in spite of everything.

But now, alas, something strange has come over my jeep and I really don't know what to do.

For a while, it has been in the habit of wailing to itself as I drive along. Nothing too distracting I might add, it's not croaking out an old Johnny Cash number, or calling for an end to the lockdown.

It's only wailing away to itself, no louder than a faraway banshee.

The wail seems to be coming from within the dashboard, in close proximity to the speedometer. It's a noise that cannot be explained by the best mechanics in the land.

A lot of oily heads have been scratched in an effort to find out what is causing the commotion under the dash, but as of this moment, it's a call that no man or woman can answer.

While the wailing can be distracting, I can live with it, for I can drown out the sound by turning up the radio.

But a further development has now taken place. Within the past fortnight, my jeep has taken a fancy to putting on its own headlights. And I don't mean putting them on when it needs to, but putting them on whenever it damn well pleases, be it day or night.

I could be driving along the road in the middle of the day, minding my own business when suddenly, on come the lights.

I could be parking the jeep outside Sheila's Shop to get the morning paper when suddenly, on come the lights.

I can be tucked up in bed at 3 o'clock in the morning and for no apparent reason, other than it can, on come the lights.

Now this is most bizarre, indeed spine tingling. But also, battery flattening.

The whole thing has become a nightmare.

What is yet to come?

Will my jeep suddenly start driving for itself? Will it go for a spin far beyond the 5km limit?

What am I to do! It has me really perplexed. Calling a mechanic might seem logical, but I don't believe what is happening right now is logical. It's far from normal, it's paranormal.

What I need is a priest, vicar or rabbi, someone with the powers of exorcism to give my jeep the once over.

I need to get a class of a religious NCT for the jeep before I can feel safe behind the wheel again. Or else I fear I could be on the road to hell.