Still up to 630 cents/kg being paid for hoggets

The trade for hoggets at factories has held stable, but prices have eased by a few more cents this week.

Nevertheless, there is less uncertainty in the trade, with plenty of interest in hoggets at factories, and supplies on offer remaining tight.

Quotes were eased as much as 10 cents/kg at some factories. The range of prices on offer has widened as a result, to 570-600 cents/kg, with the 10-15c/kg bonus for quality to be added for the qualifying lots. The general run of actual prices being paid is 620-630 cents/kg.

The trade held up well on Monday at marts, where entries were light. There were 270 head at Corrin where butchers paid up to €102 over for hoggets, with a top call of €152 for a pen of 12 weighing 50kgs — an exceptional price. A pen of five weighing 58 kgs made €150 and a pen of five weighing 55 kgs sold for €144. Factory lots sold for up to €82 over.

There was also a smaller entry than usual at Kilkenny, 310 head on offer. Prices were a shade easier than last week, while demand remained strong. There was a top price of €144 for a pen of 20 weighing 56kgs. A pen of 20 at 54 kgs sold for €142, and a pen of 15 at 51 kgs made €139. Factory hoggets sold for up to €79 over.

Bord Bia says the average sheepmeat price so far in 2021 has been 98c/kg higher than 12 months ago. Live imports of Northern Ireland lambs for direct slaughter reached 20,125 for the first three weeks of 2021, down more than 4,000 compared to 2020, indicating prices for lambs are more favourable in the North this year.