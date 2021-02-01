Cows the strongest sector in unsettled 2021 beef cattle market

Beef price trends continued steady at factories this week, albeit with an element of uncertainty gaining some ground.

The kill remained stable, at 31,211 head for last week, around 4,500 head lower than the corresponding week in 2020.

But signs of increasing processor resistance to finishers' demands for better prices have appeared.

The trade had been positive for the early weeks of the year, normally a quiet period for sales.

No two seasons are the same in the beef trade, and 2021 has the added complexity of uncertainty arising from Brexit.

With supermarket shelves now replenished after the holiday period, the trade has moved into a period of assessment of short to medium prospects.

The eventual Brexit deal at the twelfth hour relieved worries, but the post-Brexit situation has yet to find its level.

The message to beef finishers from factory agents this week is clear that there is no appetite in the factories for any upward price movement, and the challenge is to hold on to current prices for those with factory-ready cattle.

Of course, this may well be a ploy to keep a strong supply of cattle flowing.

But it is hard to see which way the trade might move, because there are so many uncertainties.

Most processors quote at 375 cents/kg for steers this week, while in general paying up to 380 cents/kg, but very firmly refusing to go above that.

Heifer prices are on a premium of 5 cents/kg over steers, with most of the quotes at 380 cents/kg, and 385-390 cents/kg being paid.

Some of the edge has gone off the trade for young bulls, priced now at 370-375 cents/kg for Rs, although some deals are being reported at up to 380 cents/kg.

In contrast, demand for cows at factories continues strong.

This is reflected in the price, with the best of the P-grade cows making up to 310 cents/kg, with O-grade at 315-320 cents/kg, and up to 330-335 cents/kg being paid for Rs this week.

The intake of steers last week was 10,548, with heifers at 10,130 head, and both categories down 1,400 head on the same week last year.

There were 6,511 cows and 3,578 young bulls in the kill for the week.

Bord Bia says live cattle exports in 2021 started off slowly, due to the new Brexit regulations.

Nevertheless, movement of cattle to Northern Ireland has continued to perform strongly, with 768 head travelling north during the week ending January 16.

This included calves and store cattle for further feeding, and 164 animals for direct slaughter.

In 2020, live exports of prime cattle for direct slaughter to Northern Ireland increased by 8,300 head, to over 21,000 animals.