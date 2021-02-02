Reopening of organic farming scheme set for March

The Organic Farming Scheme will reopen to new entrants during the first week of March, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed.

The reopening - subject to EU Commission approval - is expected to result in an increase of up to 30% in the number of organic farmers in Ireland this year.

The Scheme - an agri-environment measure under the Department's Rural Development Programme (RDP) - allows farmers to qualify for yearly payments of up to €220/ha during the conversion period and up to €170/ha when they have achieved full organic status.

It is regarded as one of the most successful schemes under RDP where the focus has been on bringing 16,000ha of new land into production and to support 46,000ha of converted land.

The Department says these targets have been exceeded and there are now close to 74,000ha under organic production.

Announcing the opening of the Scheme, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said organic farming embraced nature and natural processes to produce organic food, which she added, “there is a growing demand for in both Ireland and Europe”.

“We expect 400-500 new farmers to be able to join the scheme,” the minister continued.

“That represents a significant added investment in organic farming which we can make because of the additional €4m we secured in this year’s budget.

“It will also help us meet the targets set out in the Programme for Government to align Ireland’s organic land area with that of the current EU average over the lifetime of this Government.” Meanwhile, the scheme and funding are closely aligned to the targets in the National Organic Farming Strategy to 2025.

Applicants are being advised to take time to consider participation in the scheme and avail of the supports for conversion.