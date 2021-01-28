Why giving nephew six years to pay for land isn’t a good idea

Dear Karen,

I own land that I rent every year to my nephew.

He now wants to buy the land from me, and I am happy to sell it to him, and we agreed a price of €80,000 which is market value.

However, he has asked me can he pay the money over a period of six years rather than handing over the full purchase monies on the date of closing.

What advice would you have in relation to this?

I would prefer to have all of my money on the day the sale closes.

I am in my 80s, and do not want my family dealing with this, should anything happen to me. What would you advise?

Also, I was wondering can a solicitor act for both myself and my nephew in an effort to reduce costs?

Dear Reader,

It is good you have reached a price that you are happy to sell for, and your nephew is happy to purchase for.

In relation to your query, firstly, as to whether solicitors can act for both sides (you and your nephew), the answer is no. Since January 1, 2013, a solicitor may not act for both a vendor and purchaser in a conveyancing transaction, except in a few limited circumstances.

In your case, it will be necessary for you to have your own solicitor, and your nephew will have to appoint another solicitor to represent his interest in the transaction.

Lending money to a family member or a friend is a risky proposition, one that can end very badly. You may recall the famous line in Shakespeare’s Hamlet; “Neither a borrower nor a lender be, For loan oft loses both itself and friend...” Nearly 46% of adults who lent money to friends or family reported having a negative outcome. This is a similar situation to lending money, if your nephew fails to honour the repayment terms of the agreement, relations can turn nasty.

You can certainly agree to have him repay the monies over a period of time, if you wish. You can put in place legal provisions to protect your position, such as putting a legal charge over the property. In the event that he does not repay the money to you, you can take steps to repossess the property.

By putting the terms of the agreement in writing, it becomes a financial transaction, eliminating the possibility that your nephew might consider this as a gift.

It also details the terms agreed, in the event that you pass away, and your executor can step into your shoes if the charge needs to be enforced.

You have not provided detail as to the financial circumstances of your nephew, or how old he is. I would enquire of him as to whether it is possible for him to obtain a loan from a credit union or a bank. My advice to you would be to avoid having the purchase monies repaid to you over a period of time, for a variety of reasons, if it can be avoided.

Firstly, it is much more preferential that you would have all your purchase money on the day of closing, and he would have his land, and you would go your separate ways with regard to the transaction.

Secondly, in the event that your nephew does not pay the monies, or does not repay the monies within the required timeframe, you have no option but to contact a solicitor to write to him, formally seeking the monies due and owing, and if he does not pay, you would have to take steps to repossess the property.

This is far from ideal, in any circumstance, but especially when there is a family relationship between you and him.

In addition, it could sour relations in the wider family.

It is not an extraordinary amount of money, so I would encourage your nephew to contact his credit union or bank, to see can he obtain a loan, so you can have all your monies at the conclusion of the transaction.