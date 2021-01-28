2021 omens are good for agri-food but...

As the global lockdown gets tighter, and life as we know it has changed for many people, it is hard to predict how the year ahead will go for farmers and the food industry.

After all, the way is food consumed has changed around the world.

With most restaurants closed, there is more eating at home, and preparing one’s own food at home, whether growing, cooking, baking, or preserving, activities which up to now had been declining year by year.

Globally, more and more have changed to buying their food online, even older and rural customers.

Food quality has come to the fore, along with “comfort foods”.

Premium cuts of beef and dairy-based “comfort foods” have sold well during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is estimated overall spending on dairy rose by 7.8% during 2020 compared with a year earlier, in the UK, which is still the largest single destination for Irish food and drink exports.

Consumption by value was up 14.5% for cheese, 18.5% for butter and 22.8% for cream.

An estimated 73% increase in home baking may have contributed to the rise. For example, mozzarella sales soared by 48%, due to people making their own pizzas.

In 2020, the volume of UK sales rose 11% for all food and drink, including 7.6% for dairy. Sales rose 6.6% for liquid milk, 14.5% for cheese, 18.4% for butter, 22.8% for cream, and 5.9% for yoghurt.

People have been thinking more about their food, with the older generation turning to their tried and tested favourites, but younger age groups may have become more entrenched with less positive ideas about farming and food.

However, increased buying of food was made possible by significant government employment protections or specific Covid-19 unemployment benefits.

In the case of the UK, the government has paid 80% of the wages of staff to prevent them being laid off. This scheme is currently extended to April.

Another scheme supports self-employed individuals.

Together, they have provided £83.5 billion of financial support to working people since the start of the pandemic. But the unwinding of that government aid, as soon as Covid-19 allows it, will be a challenge.

It’s the same across the developed world, with high levels of sovereign debt as a result of Covid-19 interventions threatening future economic growth, as governments juggle with the roll-out of effective vaccines, and pandemic statistics.

But the challenge may be greater for the UK, because its economy is orientated to entertainment, travel and services, all devastated by the pandemic, and is therefore likely to contract more than other major economies, and may suffer a Brexit impact at the same time.

With the European Commission having committed to €700bn in spending on recovery and investment, the EU states may get through the crisis better.

Further afield, China’s economy is likely to strongly rebound this year by a predicted 8.2%, the highest projection for any major economy. Ireland may come to depend more this year on sales to China, and will need the reopening of access for Irish beef, closed since May 2020.

However, the coronavirus overshadows everything.

It devastated food markets between February and April in 2020, but they recovered well after April.

Bord Bia has looked at 2021 prospects for each Irish food sector.

Overall, the food board expects the global supply and demand dynamic for Irish food and drink producers to remain positive in 2021, based on the likely end of the pandemic.

Dairy demand growth outpacing supply, and a favourable global meat supply balance, are predicted, but the future trading relationship with the UK is uncertain, at least for the early part of 2021.

A drop of at least 50,000 head in finished cattle supplies in Ireland is anticipated in 2021.

Reduced supply will support cattle prices, but demand for Irish beef will depend heavily on the changing trading relationship between the EU and the UK.

That still has to play out, with the Taoiseach warning last week that the extra costs imposed by necessary checks and controls will increase for exporters later in the year, when the UK fully introduces its own import regime.

This includes major new veterinary certification requirements for Ireland’s meat exports to the UK from April 1.

The UK beef market will remain only 75% self-sufficient in 2021.

Therefore a high volume of imports will be required.

The Irish beef supply is well established and understood by customers and consumers alike.

As a result, it is hoped that Irish beef can retain its strong market position — especially if there is some recovery in the foodservice sector.

Trading of Irish beef to EU-27 markets will be largely determined by the lockdown status of key markets, and the extent of recovery in the European foodservice market which has been predicted to, at best, return to within 10% of pre Covid-19 levels, by the end of 2021.

Cheap German pork will compete with beef, due to Germany having lost access to key international markets, because of African Swine Fever in its wild boars. And the further direct impacts and economic after-effects of Covid-19 will leave consumer demand relatively weak in the EU-27 in 2021.

However, Bord Bia expects to see a greater share of Irish beef shipped to EU-27 markets, due to a 1.5% drop in European cattle production and no further growth in EU imports.

Already, Irish pig prices have weakened, but not as much as in the UK or EU mainland.

Chinese pork imports are forecast to fall by 6% during 2021, so lower global pork prices are forecast.

Can Irish sheepmeat exports repeat their very strong 2020 performance?

Yes, predicts Bord Bia, due to reductions in global supplies of sheepmeat and growing demand in Asian markets, particularly China, both factors that re-direct product away from the EU-27 market.

Direct access to China for Irish sheepmeat would be a welcome breakthrough but, even without it, some stability is expected for the deadweight trade for sheep during 2021, barring Covid-19 interruptions to trade with key export markets.