Taoiseach says full UK import regime will make Brexit worse for exporters

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at a 2020 IFA event: he told last week's IFA AGM Brexit will get worse for exporters to the UK. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 12:44
Stephen Cadogan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that extra Brexit costs imposed by necessary checks and controls will increase for exporters later in the year, when the UK fully introduces its import regime.

He said Ireland’s key objectives in the Brexit process have been achieved, in the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement, and Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, but there are still enormous impacts on the agri-food sector.

Speaking at last week’s IFA AGM, the Taoiseach assured farmers that the Government will publish a Nursing Home Support Scheme Bill to help ensure the continued viability of family-run farms and businesses.

He said delays in this area over the last few years have been inexcusable.

He promised that the new National Food Ombudsman authority, as agreed in Government negotiations, will contribute to increased fairness, equity, and transparency for farmers, by enforcing the EU’s Unfair Trading Practices Directive.

The Taoiseach said the process is well under way to develop a new agri-food strategy to 2030, as outlined in the Programme for Government, adding value sustainably in the sector, while acknowledging the profound challenge posed by climate change, requiring a strategic focus on environmental protection, reversing biodiversity decline, and developing additional market opportunities for primary producers closer to home.

He told the IFA AGM that agri-food is Ireland’s biggest indigenous exporting sector, employing over 164,400, more than 7% of total employment, and based around 137,500 farms. He said the sector is the heartbeat of the rural and local economy.

On Covid, the Taoiseach said serial testing of workers at larger food plants and other businesses is now in its fifth cycle.

“However, as recent events have shown, the risks remain, and we need to redouble efforts to protect the health of workers and the wider community.”

