Ireland’s first animal welfare strategy is launched

The country’s first animal welfare strategy has been launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Entitled ‘Working Together for Animal Welfare: Ireland’s Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025’ the strategy recognises the strong interconnections and interdependencies between human, animal and environmental health, and is underpinned by five guiding principles that include working in partnership; science and evidence-led policy-making; improving education and knowledge; consistent evaluation and assessment; and an effective regulatory system.

“This strategy reflects this government’s clear commitment to animal welfare,” added the Minister.

“Irish people have a strong sense of empathy and responsibility towards animals and my department has a proud history of supporting the welfare of animals - whether through policy initiatives, the provision of advice or guidance, through financial assistance to farmers to help them improve their facilities or financial supports to our animal welfare charities.

“We are now taking policy to a new level; animal welfare is increasingly important to Irish citizens and we are ever more aware of the interrelationship between the welfare of animals and human well-being.

“The importance of animal welfare is also reflected in the choices we make as consumers when buying animal-based products and our reputation for high welfare standards is vital to our export markets.” Meanwhile, the strategy takes a ‘One Health, One Welfare’ approach and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will support the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine in establishing Ireland’s first Chair in Animal Welfare and Veterinary Ethics.

Teagasc has also been asked to prioritise animal welfare topics in its education and research programmes.

“Delivering high animal welfare standards is a job for everyone in our society; for those who own, care for, or are responsible for animals, whether on farm at home, or with consumers in the choices they make,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“My department will work in close partnership with other government departments and agencies, as well as local authorities, animal welfare organisations, the farming community and agri-food industry, veterinary practitioners and nurses, agricultural advisors, researchers and educators.

“Together, we can ensure that as a society, we afford our companion, farmed and wild animals, the respect, care and high welfare standards they deserve.”