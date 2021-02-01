Minister calls for proposals for Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives

Initiative is part of the Rural Innovation and Development Fund
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits Cooling on a Cutting Board with Melting Butter. File Picture.  

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 11:39
Aisling Kiernan

Calls for proposals for Agri-Food Initiatives under the 2021 Rural Innovation and Development Fund have been made by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The initiative allows rural Ireland to showcase its people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce - food and drink and local cuisine.

Funding under this scheme allows rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services; connect with the community and visitors; and improve the overall rural experience.

Total funding available is €275,000 for projects supporting agri-food tourism initiatives - which may also include rural food markets.

The maximum amount payable to any project is €25,000.

“In this current climate with such difficult times it is more important than ever that we support and promote rural Ireland and all its attributes,” added the Minister.

“Agri-food tourism broadly is the practice of offering an activity or activities in rural areas to visit areas of well-known agricultural produce and to sample and taste the local or regional cuisine or specialties.

“Agri-food tourism includes a wide variety of activities that involve the links between agriculture and the food produced at the local or regional level. 

"It may involve staying on farm or touring food trails and events, participation in agricultural endeavours or buying produce directly from a farm or market.

“Agri-food tourism also encompasses local food, farmer and artisan market schemes that support and are paired with local and seasonal food producers and artisan crafts.” 

Applications should be made via the Call for Proposals application form which is available at gov.ie - Call for Proposals Agri-Food Tourism 2021 (www.gov.ie). Closing date for receipt of applications is 12 noon on March 5, next.

