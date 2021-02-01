‘Land prices remain resilient despite challenges’

Despite the challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit, land prices in 2020 have remained remarkably resilient throughout the country, according to the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers (IPAV) Farming Report which was launched by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon in recent days.

That resilience is particularly evident in the Munster region.

In Limerick prices averaged €11,000/ac for larger sized holdings with smaller holdings securing in the region of €17,000.

In Cork quality mid-sized grassland holdings are securing €16,000/ac with tillage land is at around €13,000/ac and dairying driving much demand.

Up in Tipperary mid-sized quality grassland and tillage holdings are securing €15,000 - €16,000/ac with dairying strong alongside young farmers purchasing.

Most lands coming for sale are either as a result of the death of the landowner or the land is being sold by a financial institution.

And, while volumes may be down arising from the pandemic, with some vendors holding off on selling, demand is particularly strong with notable interest from cash rich non-farmers chasing a better return than they would get elsewhere.

Pat Davitt, Chief Executive of IPAV, said there are a number of factors driving demand.

“Some of these factors have been with us for some time, such as smaller farmers wishing to increase their holdings where neighbouring, usually small plots, come on the market; larger farms consuming smaller ones and continuing interest in land leasing, particularly by younger farmers who are not in a position to buy their own holdings,” he added.

“However, the newer factors include investors chasing a better return on their money, returning exiles and the normalisation in working from home.

“These latter factors in particular augur well for the future of rural residential holdings and land values.

“If they are sustained they will improve viability on smaller holdings with greater opportunities for off-farm income and will breathe new life into rural Ireland.”

And, while the Covid-19 pandemic continues into 2021 it is likely to impact the volume of land coming onto the market - at least in the first six months of the year.

The impact of Brexit, according to Mr Davitt, “remains to be seen but it will create new opportunities for many while other sectors will be adversely affected”.

Meanwhile, the report highlights that the age profile of Irish farmers is on the high side with about one-third over the age of 66 years.

It also shows that leasing land long term has become the only viable option in recent years for many young farmers hoping to run their own farms.

“Last year’s increase in Stamp Duty to 7.5% is an additional impediment for young, ambitious and educated farmers in attempting to buy holdings,” Mr Davitt continued.

“We’re going to need such farmers to lead and drive new opportunities in the Green Economy.

“Farmers are the custodians of our environment and must be centrally involved in decision-making around such initiatives.”