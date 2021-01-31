Climate action: It won't be easy for EU citizens to give up meat 

Only 16% of Europeans say giving up meat would be the easiest individual behaviour adjustment to fight climate change, compared to 40% saying it would be easiest to give up flying, and 18% opting to give up video streaming.

For 15%, giving up new clothes was the easiest option, while only 11% say that giving up their car would be the easiest choice to make.

In Europe, 20% of women were more likely to say that giving up meat would be the easiest option, compared to only 10% of men.

The people of Poland are least ready to give up meat.

Only 12% of Poles reckoned it is the easiest individual behaviour adjustment to fight climate change, with only cars harder to give up, as 10% said giving up driving is the easiest option.

For the survey published by the European Investment Bank (EIB), 27,700 people in the EU’s 27 countries were interviewed.

The survey indicated that people believe their choices and actions can contribute to the fight against climate change.

Some 72% of the European citizens in the survey believed that their own behaviour can make a difference, up from 69% in 2019.

The survey showed that in the EU, 77% of 15-29 year-olds believe their behaviour can make a difference, compared to 64% aged 65 years or older.

Climate action has become a top priority in the EU’s agenda.

And in the survey, 19% of Europeans say they are already making radical lifestyle changes to fight climate change.

However, only 12% of French survey participants are doing so.

When asked what is the most difficult individual behaviour option, 39% of Europeans said giving up their car would be hardest.

In rural areas across Europe, 51% said giving up their car would be the hardest choice, along with 46% of all those surveyed in Italy, 46% in Slovenia, 49% in Malta, and 52% in Luxembourg.