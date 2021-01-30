I paid a visit lately to a client on the fringe of the practice.

It is a bit of a journey, with no direct route, but one that I enjoy doing, since he is one of life’s gentlemen.

Back in the summer, he had carried out the usual breeding season stuff, doing AI with all the cows and heifers for the first 12 weeks.

Having used a bull for the first time in years, with the heifers, he decided to let him off with the stragglers in July.

They enjoyed his company for a few months, but there were still some of them bulling well into the autumn and beyond.

They were inside now, for fattening with a few that had been in calf earlier but seemed to have slipped the calf along the way. I was asked to have a look at them to verify what Eamon fully expected.

The weather wasn’t the best, as it was raining heavily, and scanning in the rain is never pleasant.

Nevertheless, some of the results were rather surprising, and he ended the day with 30% of his ‘empties’ carrying fairly sizeable calves.

He was particularly thrilled with one cow which he was rather fond of, as she was a good milker.

It always amazes me, when I am in the factory doing a meat inspection shift, and I see calves that are maybe a month short of full gestation ending up on the table.

A few euro spent investigating the group before they are sent to the factory might end up saving you a lot of money in the long run.

Expectations are not always fulfilled.

Sometimes you end up with the surprise.

This was brought home to me again this week. It involved a call out to do a calving.

When I started out as a young vet, I was given a few words of great advice by my rather elderly colleague.

“When you go out to a calving, always check that the womb is empty before you leave.

“If you find eight calves, check for the ninth” he had said to me.

These were words that have always stayed with me throughout my professional life.

Just because you pull out a monster of a calf, don’t expect that that is the end of the job.

Or if you have pulled out twins, don’t expect that there is not another one still inside there.

Always handle again, until the bag is empty.

This week, we had another case of a sick cow that had calved the previous week but wasn’t herself lately.

Upon investigation, it was found that there was a dead calf inside her.

Things were not pretty at this stage, as you can imagine.

The cervix had closed down leaving it impossible to remove the calf.

The farmer is left in an awful predicament with very little options open to him. This animal cannot be sent to the meat factory, as it will be condemned outright once it gets there, and the farmer will still have to pay all the bills.

There is no point in performing a caesarean section, as the contents of the womb will most likely end up causing a raging peritonitis, leading to the eventual death of the animal, and the cost of the operation still to be met.

The most rational decision is to put this animal to sleep in order to avoid unnecessary suffering on the part of the animal and cost on the part of the farmer.

All of this could have been avoided by a check lasting five seconds, but then, we all tend to be in too much of a rush some days to do the logical thing.

Paul Redmond MVB, MRCVS, Cert DHH, works at Duntahane Veterinary Clinic, Fermoy.