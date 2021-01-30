Farmers say they are losing out to Coillte in forest licence logjam

Forestry was a problem area for members at the this week’s IFA Munster meeting. “Forestry is log jammed, it’s stuck in gear, and it’s not moving”, IFA president Tim Cullinan was told.

In particular, the lack of felling licences for farmers, while priority was allegedly given to Coillte, caused anger among forestry farmers at the meeting, with many claiming they are incurring substantial losses as a direct result of this.

Addressing the matter, Mr Cullinan said IFA would not allow the situation to continue, and he expressed “disappointment” in Minister of State Pippa Hackett, who has overall responsibility for forestry in Ireland.

“There are close to 5,000 licence applications in the system at the moment, and what IFA is looking for is to free up at least 1,500 of them, which could be freed up immediately,” Mr Cullinan told the online meeting.

He said farmer-owned forestry was being left behind, while Coillte was getting a “pass”.

“It’s the farmer forester that’s being left behind when it comes to applications.”

“IFA is going to have to make a decision soon on this, we cannot allow what is happening to continue.

“I have spoken to forest owners and contractors. If you take a farmer who has 10 hectares planted, and he is not able to thin that forest, then there is a substantial loss of money at stake for him. We have to find a resolution to this, and I would have to say that I am very disappointed with Minister Pippa Hackett, and the way in which she has dealt with this.”

Meanwhile, Ms Hackett has acknowledged that “a well-functioning licensing system is the bedrock of any successful forestry programme”.

“We are continuing to invest heavily in the licensing process so that we can deliver the service that stakeholders expect,” she added.

“I appreciate that the challenges to the existing system mean that 2020 was a difficult year for many in the sector, and I know we have some way to go with the current system, but the trend is encouraging and has continued into the new year.

“I believe that the recent improvements allied to the confirmed extension of our schemes for another year mean that we can look forward to 2021 with more hope for forestry in Ireland.

“I will continue to engage intensively with all interested stakeholders on these issues.”