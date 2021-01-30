30 curlew advisory officers to be hired in bid to save bird from extinction

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has advertised for 30 contractors to work with the Curlew Conservation Programme, in the effort to save Ireland’s breeding curlews, which have declined 96% since the late 1980s and are now threatened with extinction.

An extra injection of funding from the Department of Agriculture has enabled immediate hiring of the field officers in advance of the bird’s breeding season.

The Curlew Conservation Programme finds and supports curlews rearing chicks.

It was established in 2017, with funding this year of €500,000.

It is active in nine locations countrywide, including two in Munster, the Sliabh Aughty Mountains in Co Clare, and the Stack’s Mountains in Co Kerry.

There is also curlew conservation through locally-led schemes and the GLAS environmental scheme.

Newly hired curlew advisory officers will engage with existing GLAS advisors who have developed GLAS curlew plans.

Details of the 30 new posts for which applications are now sought can be found on the npws.ie website.

Their main role will be to survey for curlews and engage local people on conservation efforts.

Public outreach to build a positive profile for curlews will be part of the duties.