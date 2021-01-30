Staff of 29 now  working on forestry appeals in DAFM

A staff of 29 is now employed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to deal with appeals against department decisions.

However, dealing with agriculture and forestry appeals is delayed due to an increase in the volume of appeals received by the Agriculture Appeals Office.

The number of agriculture appeals submitted to the Office in 2020 was 34% higher than in 2019.

And since the Forestry Appeals Committee was established in 2018, the number of appeals has increased from 489 in 2019 to 874 in 2020.

Oral hearings (which appellants may request) were suspended last March due to Covid-19, resumed in the latter part of 2020, but were suspended again recently due to Covid-19. But the Office is now remotely carrying out some oral hearings.

Additional resources were provided to the office in 2020 to cater for the backlog of agriculture and forestry appeals.

The current staff allocation is one director, one deputy director, 14 appeals officers and 13 administrative support staff.

The staff undertake duties in relation to both agriculture appeals and forestry appeals.

Up to last November, one Forestry Appeals Committee (FAC) heard forestry appeals. There are now four divisions of the FAC.

Last week, the FAC had appeals on 189 tree felling licences on hand, and had issued decisions for appeals on 95 felling licences since October 1, 2020.

Reviews of decisions by appeals officers can only be undertaken by the director of the Appeals Office.

There has been a significant increase in the number of reviews sought in the past few years.