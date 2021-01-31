78-acre residential farm near Tralee already attracting offers

A residential farm that includes a refurbished traditional farmhouse and a substantial parcel of good-quality land doesn’t come along every day of the week, in the prime dairying lands of North Kerry.

The latest offering from Tralee-based McQuinn Consulting represents an important marker for the state of the agricultural land market in the area, and the progress of its sale will be keenly followed by all with an interest in agricultural land in Munster.

So far, all the indications are that 2021 is simply a continuation of 2020, without any significant change in the overall situation, and with values holding.

In the newly released Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers Farming Report, chief executive Pat Davitt said 2020 volumes may be down arising from the pandemic, with some vendors holding off on selling, but demand is particularly strong.

This particular package will attract a number of parties; from those dreaming of a home and some land close to Tralee to those looking to expand their holdings or even begin a farming enterprise.

The farm is located in the townland of Liscahane East, approximately 5km northwest of Tralee, and comprises 77.87 acres with farmhouse and outbuildings. With a good stretch (approximately 270 metres) of public road frontage, the property lends itself to subdivision.

“We’re selling it in three lots,” says selling agent Éamonn McQuinn.

“The first lot is the dwelling, yard and circa 2.2 acres. The second lot is 76 acres of farmland and the third lot is the entire holding.”

Water and electricity are available and the free-draining lands have what the agents describe as “predominately high soil fertility levels”.

“The land is good agricultural land,” says Éamonn. “There are about 10 acres of it planted for forestry.” This has approximately ten years of premiums left, details of which can be obtained from the agents.

The house is in excellent condition throughout, according to the selling agents, enjoying a secluded location with good sea views. Accommodation includes an entrance hall, kitchen, sitting room, utility room, bathroom and bedroom on the first floor.

Upstairs, there are four more bedrooms and a second bathroom. The sheds and outhouses are in need of repair. There is already an offer on this lot, the agent confirms.

The price guide is €225,000 for Lot 1 and €600,000 (€7,900/acre) for Lot 2, giving a very reasonable €825,000 guide for the entire.