78-acre residential farm near Tralee already attracting offers

The property is expected to attract a number of parties - from those dreaming of a home and some land to those looking to expand their holdings or even begin a farming enterprise
78-acre residential farm near Tralee already attracting offers

Aerial view of the entire holding of the 78-acre farm at Liscahane, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Sun, 31 Jan, 2021 - 09:00
Conor Power

A residential farm that includes a refurbished traditional farmhouse and a substantial parcel of good-quality land doesn’t come along every day of the week, in the prime dairying lands of North Kerry.

The latest offering from Tralee-based McQuinn Consulting represents an important marker for the state of the agricultural land market in the area, and the progress of its sale will be keenly followed by all with an interest in agricultural land in Munster.

So far, all the indications are that 2021 is simply a continuation of 2020, without any significant change in the overall situation, and with values holding. 

In the newly released Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers Farming Report, chief executive Pat Davitt said 2020 volumes may be down arising from the pandemic, with some vendors holding off on selling, but demand is particularly strong.

This particular package will attract a number of parties; from those dreaming of a home and some land close to Tralee to those looking to expand their holdings or even begin a farming enterprise.

The farm is located in the townland of Liscahane East, approximately 5km northwest of Tralee, and comprises 77.87 acres with farmhouse and outbuildings. With a good stretch (approximately 270 metres) of public road frontage, the property lends itself to subdivision.

“We’re selling it in three lots,” says selling agent Éamonn McQuinn. 

“The first lot is the dwelling, yard and circa 2.2 acres. The second lot is 76 acres of farmland and the third lot is the entire holding.” 

Water and electricity are available and the free-draining lands have what the agents describe as “predominately high soil fertility levels”.

“The land is good agricultural land,” says Éamonn. “There are about 10 acres of it planted for forestry.” This has approximately ten years of premiums left, details of which can be obtained from the agents.

The house is in excellent condition throughout, according to the selling agents, enjoying a secluded location with good sea views. Accommodation includes an entrance hall, kitchen, sitting room, utility room, bathroom and bedroom on the first floor. 

Upstairs, there are four more bedrooms and a second bathroom. The sheds and outhouses are in need of repair. There is already an offer on this lot, the agent confirms.

The price guide is €225,000 for Lot 1 and €600,000 (€7,900/acre) for Lot 2, giving a very reasonable €825,000 guide for the entire.

Read More

New bTB eradication measures announced

More in this section

Taoiseach promises ambitious strategy to support farming Taoiseach promises ambitious strategy to support farming
30 curlew advisory officers to be hired in bid to save bird from extinction 30 curlew advisory officers to be hired in bid to save bird from extinction
Staff of 29 now  working on forestry appeals in DAFM Staff of 29 now  working on forestry appeals in DAFM
Autumn Statement 2016

‘Satellite monitoring is intrusive and disquieting’

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices