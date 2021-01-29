New bTB eradication measures announced

Pre-movement or post-movement testing of all cattle unless both the animal and herd of origin were tested in the preceding six months is on the way as part of the new bovine TB eradication strategy.

This will bring Ireland in line with the new EU Animal Health Law Regulation coming into force in April, 2021. There will be phased implementation of pre-movement or post-movement testing.

The initial focus will be on animals moving from herds that had a breakdown in recent years.

Rules on inward movement to herds which have bTB will also change, they can take place subject to restrictions which address the risks of disease spread to the newly introduced cattle.

In practice, this means that inward movements may take place prior to the herd completing a full clear herd test, subject to appropriate risk mitigation measures.

About 500 cattle herds which have a history of TB breakdowns will need 30-day pre-movement testing for any cattle moving out of these herds.

For these herds, a tailored bTB risk management plan will be designed by a veterinarian familiar with the herd and the local context.

In the new bTB strategy, inconclusives in the skin test will undergo extra blood testing to better detect truly infected cattle, and thus reduce the risk of undetected spread within the herd.

All inconclusives in otherwise clear herds will be blood tested shortly after the skin test at which they are first identified..

However, in a bTB breakdown, historical inconclusive animals will be removed as dangerous in-contacts.

A pilot scheme to enable herdowners obtain biosecurity and risk reduction advice, supported through Animal Health Ireland, started in late 2020 and will be expanded in 2021.

The current wildlife programme will continue, including culling and vaccination of badgers, supported by additional resources to prevent them from getting infected with bTB, and removing badgers where necessary.

Landowners can cull deer, or have hunters carry it out in the open season, subject to National Parks and Wildlife Service regulations.

In the closed season, they may apply for a section 42 licence to cull deer if there is evidence of crop damage, such as grass poaching.

Also on the way is increased DAFM inspections of cleansing and disinfection after breakdowns, and systems to encourage affected farmers to do more effective biosecurity to reduce their risk of a repeat breakdown.

Where herds have an extended outbreak of bTB, with evidence of continuing transmission of infection despite removal of reactors, enhanced disease control actions in consultation with the herdowner may include detailed investigation of sources of infection, additional targeted tests, and progressive removal of groups of cattle deemed to be higher risk.

Currently, 2,480 herds have a breakdown less than 200 days, 86 herds have a breakdown between 200 and 299 days, and 313 herds have a breakdown of 300 days or more.

Where higher bTB levels occur in certain geographical areas, DAFM will put in place action plans to address the risks and reduce disease spread.

The new strategy is designed to drive disease levels down towards the target of eradication by 2030.

Since reaching a historical low of 3.27% of herds in 2016, bTB levels have increased each year, to 4.37% in 2020 (with bTB breakdowns on 4,632 farms, and 23,055 cattle detected as reactors).

Direct eradication costs increased €15m (18%) since 2015, to over €97m in 2020, a trend which Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said is not sustainable.