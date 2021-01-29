‘Satellite monitoring is intrusive and disquieting’

“The level of monitoring that will be employed this year for the Protein Aid Scheme and other schemes in future years is grossly intrusive and disquieting”.

These were the sentiments expressed by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) President, Pat McCormack this week after learning of the new CbM monitoring system set to replace the current ‘on-the-spot’ controls that will become compulsory in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) by January 1, 2024.

The Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine, meanwhile, has indicated that it will deploy the new satellite CbM system to monitor participation in the Protein Aid Scheme this year.

It also clarified that information will be obtained by satellite every five days and combined with additional details provided by farmers.

“The employment of satellite monitoring on this effectively non-stop basis is grossly intrusive and completely over-the-top,” added Mr McCormack.

“We’re not being precious and ICMSA understands and accepts the need for monitoring of any scheme but, frankly, this is way beyond monitoring and is more akin to surveillance.”

The ICMSA president went on to say that public money was being used to fund schemes and farmers availing of them were subsequently expected to “waive all their rights to normal privacy”.

“I don’t ever see other recipients of so-called public monies - whether Irish Exchequer or EU - being told that they must expect to have their businesses or private homes photographed every five days as part of a monitoring scheme,” Mr McCormack continued.

“We have no problem with proportionate monitoring that’s comparable to other sectors but ICMSA really objects to this singling out of farmers with the implication that somehow this level of surveillance is uniquely required for us.

“It’s not and we’re objecting to the suggestion that it is required.”