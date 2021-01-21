Plenty grass if you can graze it

January has been a mixed bag weather-wise, some wet, mild conditions, some ice and snow. But even with ground conditions delicate at present, thoughts are turning to spring grazing.

There is a large volume of grass in paddocks around the country, but getting the weather to graze it is a challenge. Some dairy farmers will soon begin to graze fresh cows by day, if conditions allow. Social media posts over the past week some dairy cows some are already out for a few hours.

Apart from reducing beef production costs, early grazing also makes more land available for slurry spreading, which poses a problem for many. Early grazing also improves the quality of grass swards in the next rotation.

Early grazing on beef farms

Turnout has traditionally been later on beef farms than on dairy farms.

Generally, when a beef farmer turns out stock, sheds are emptied with the intention that they will not be going back indoors until the following autumn.

Some will have the option to let calves out by day from creep areas, to help them get used to grazing before full turn out.

In general, mid-March is the most common turnout time on beef farms but, this spring, with the amount of grass in paddocks, it really will be worth considering a slightly earlier turnout, if ground conditions allow. If covers get too heavy, there is the potential to lose a lot of grass in the first grazing.

Suckler cows with calves at foot might be the ones to turn out first, as it will help cows to start cycling, and once it doesn’t get too wet or cold, calves will be less likely to pick up disease outdoors.

Replacement heifers are also a good group to get out early, as it will help them to come cycling and show stronger signs of heat, when outdoors in advance of breeding.

Turnout-ready

There is always so much to do around the farm before stock can get to grass.

Water troughs, electric fences, gates, ditches, fallen trees etc... all need to be sorted and made ready for the year ahead.

It’s hard to get round to everything while you are managing stock indoors.

Finishing cattle: are targets being reached?

Is the silage you are feeding holding back animal performance?

If this is the case, you really should consider upping the concentrate level of diets, to achieve a faster finish and improve kill-out, conformation, and fat cover.

Prices have improved recently, so delaying the slaughter date could prove costly.

Maiden heifers: are they on target?

Do you have a minimum weight target for your breeding heifers? It should relate to the weight of your mature cows. Given the great grass year that 2020 was, most heifers did quite well on grass and were housed in great order.

It would be a good idea to separate out the smaller heifers intended for the bull now. You can then increase the feeding level to them, and keep them as a separate group for a while before you commence breeding.

By doing this, you can feed additional concentrates to them right up to breeding, to achieve target breeding weights.

Resist the temptation to totally eliminate concentrates in the weeks before turnout, dry matter intakes will drop, and so too will animal performance.

Grow them when they are young, as this is when the weight gain is cheapest.

Management of calved suckler cows

Woth calved cows, you should now turn your attention towards getting them back in calf.

It is OK for sucklers to lose some body condition after calving, but not excessive amounts. On many farms, it will be necessary to feed very little concentrates to cows rearing calves, if good quality silage is available.

If silage is poor to average, then 1.5kg to 2kg of concentrates per cow may be required to get sufficient energy into them.

Feed a good quality blend or nut which will contribute to milk quality and maintain the cow herself. Base the protein content of the mix on the silage protein, and the type of cow you are feeding.

Minerals after calving play a role in achieving good fertility and can easily be included in a concentrate.