​​​​​Online mart competition driving prices through the roof

I spent Saturday morning self-isolating in bed. I thought it was a sensible thing to do under the current circumstances.

With Covid 19 rampaging like an old runaway goat and terrible icy conditions underfoot, I felt my position under the duvet offered me the greatest sanctuary possible in avoiding all danger.

And only when I had sensed the delicious aroma of sizzling sausages wafting in from the kitchen did I finally raise my head and brace myself for the day ahead.

While it hasn't been discovered yet that the humble sausage is a key player in striking out Covid 19, I feel it's only a matter of time before scientists in Oxford University discover the power within the sausage.

After my breakfast on Saturday, not only was I energised enough to face Covid, but ready to take on the world.

As we battle through another lockdown it's important that we look after ourselves.

We have so many rules and regulations to comply with these days that it can be easy to forget about oneself. Behind every mask is a face.

So take a bit of time out today for yourself. Make a plan to do something, or to do nothing at all. At the very least put the feet up and let the world look after itself for a while.

And so, as we begin our trip to the marts, toss your feet up on a chair, we are in no hurry here on this page.

We will begin with Kanturk mart, where Tuesday's sale was a big one. Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe reported 595 cattle on offer (this number included 12 calves). The mart had 110 dry cows and 200 weanlings on offer.

"We saw unbelievable prices paid here today for all types of cattle," Seamus told me after Tuesday's sale.

"Online competition right now, seems to be driving prices through the roof."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No Breed Sex Weight €

4 AA steers 585kg 1210

2 Lm steers 560kg 1170

6 Hr steers 525kg 1080

6 Hr heifers 507kg 985

1 Sh cow 865kg 1580

1 Fr cow 630kg 1110

1 Lm cow 660kg 1040

Macroom mart on Saturday had a good-sized sale for the time of the year. There was something to suit every man or woman, with the mart reporting "a good demand for store cows."

In Macroom on Saturday dry cows sold from €90 to €460 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from between €1.95/kg to €2.25/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.40/kg. Heifers made from €2/kg to €2.85/kg. And looking at weanlings, bulls in Macroom sold from €2.25/kg to €2.55/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Lm steer 290kg 650

3 Fr steers 358kg 675

3 Fr steers 430kg 740

3 Hr steers 398kg 880

2 Ch heifers 282kg 660

1 Fr cow 580kg 800

1 Fr cow 600kg 830

Skibbereen mart on Friday had a nice selection of stock on offer. Dry cows here made from €60 under to €500 with the kilo.

Heifers made from €300 to €650 with their weight. Bullocks sold from €400 to €750 over the kilo.

Skibbereen

Friday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Lm steer 545kg 1290

4 Ch steers 450kg 1120

3 AA steers 486kg 1010

1 Ch heifer 520kg 1170

2 Hr heifers 510kg 1030

1 Ch cow 720kg 1220

520 cattle were on offer at Kilmallock mart on Monday with the mart reporting, "The upward movement in cattle prices continued big time this week."

Bullocks in Kilmallock sold for up to €2.40 per kg. Friesian bullocks made up to €1.70 per kg. Dry cows hit €1,420 a head or €1.80 per kg.

Heifers in Kilmallock were in demand and sold for up to €1,260 a head or €2.29 per kg.

Dairy stock made up to €1,880 for in-calf heifers. Up to €485 was paid for strong calves. Friesian bulls made up to €150 a head.

Kilmallock

Monday

No Breed Sex Weight €

5 Hr steers 395kg 830

1 Lim steer 320kg 750

3 Hr steers 328kg 670

2 AA heifers 305kg 690

4 Hr heifers 261kg 560

1 Fr cow 435kg 660

1 AA cow 560kg 1010

Bandon Mart on Monday had 100 dry cows on offer. Stock on Monday sold for up to €500 with the kilo.

Bandon

Monday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Lim steer 390kg 840

2 Fr steers 377kg 570

1 AA heifer 485kg 970

1 Lm heifer 485kg 900

3 Sim heifers 295kg 630

1 Fr cow 800kg 1160

1 Fr cow 695kg 940

After Tuesday's sale of weanlings, calves and suckler stock at Ennis mart, Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-op mart reported, "A bigger sale, with the trade quite strong yet again.

"We had a number on offer just short of 700 animals.

"Calf numbers have increased slightly, mostly continentals on offer with €550 achieved for a 2-month-old Charolais bull calf.

"A good entry of suckler stock with in-calf lots hitting €1,910. Pairs hit €1,980.

"The trade for weanling bulls and heifers was quite strong again, with bulls a shade dearer. Quality was better in the bull ring also."

There was a bigger sale of cattle also in Ennis on Thursday with 527 stock on offer. "We had some super cull cows on offer and these met an excellent trade with well over €2/kg achieved," Geraldine Walsh again reported.

"We had a bit more beef through the bullock ring on Thursday and these types were well sought after. Beef heifers also had a great trade and hit a high of €2.42/kg. Stores in both the bullock and heifer ring met a lively trade.

"A number of aged bulls on offer averaged €1.82/kg, with a 1110kg Blonde d'Aquitaine making €2020."

Ennis

Thursday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Lm steer 735kg 1780

4 Lm steers 492kg 1240

3 AA steers 645kg 1510

2 Hr steers 652kg 1370

1 BB heifer 890kg 2470

1 Hr heifer 575kg 1150

1 Lm cow 890kg 1890

There was a good selection of cattle in Dungarvan mart on Monday and a good demand for quality store cattle.

Dungarvan

Monday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Lm steer 515kg 1070

6 AA steers 363kg 850

1 BB steer 420kg 880

1 AA heifer 480kg 960

3 Hr heifers 461kg 890

1 Fr cow 850kg 1100

1 Fr cow 765kg 950