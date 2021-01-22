The IFA says the latest pig price cuts leave farmers paid €1.52-1.60/kg on a flat rate basis, with feed input prices rising, make pig farming in Ireland a completely unattractive proposition once again.

“Without the sustained margin over feed that was achieved in 2020 of 50c/kg plus, the industry will continue to lose farmers and consolidate further. When an Irish pig farmer with 400 sows producing 27 pigs per sow per annum struggles to meet the ongoing investment requirements of pig farming, it is a disappointing reflection of the industry,” said an IFA spokesperson.

IFA said 44-52c/kg deadweight is offered for sows.

With the EU average price reported to the EU Commission for the week commencing January 11 17% behind the Irish price, pig farmers across the EU are unhappy.

At this week’s video conference of EU agriculture ministers, the Slovenian delegation was supported by 13 other member states when calling for EU measures to help the pig sector recover from severe price drops due to Covid.

Meanwhile, the National Pig Association of British commercial pig producers says they face unprecedented Brexit challenges to their industry’s ability to export to the continent and Northern Ireland, coinciding with enormous pressure Covid-19 puts on pig farmers and processors, including reduced slaughter capacity and livestock stuck on farms. The UK pig price is down 12% on this time last year, while feed prices have increased rapidly, with soya up 51% on a year ago, and straw prices up 123% in a year.

Most UK pig farmers expect to become loss-making in the first quarter of 2021. They say the UK retail pork spend is up 14.5%, but much of this is filled by far cheaper EU imports. Due to Covid-19, pig deadweights are at an all-time high of 92kg, leaving farmers heavily penalised for overweight and out-of-spec pigs.

More and more staff on farms are dealing with Covid-related illness.

Since Brexit, all pork exported to the EU must be tested, but there are no checks on EU imports, meaning lower costs and attractively priced EU pork product in the UK.