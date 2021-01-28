Taoiseach promises ambitious strategy to support farming

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the agri-food sector deserves huge praise for keeping supply chains open during the pandemic and Brexit.

“Challenges lie ahead, but this government has an ambitious strategy to support farming communities, creating both jobs and sustainability,” said the Taoiseach in his address to today’s IFA’s 66th AGM, which for the first time in the Association’s history, was held remotely, via online means.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue also addressed the AGM, warning that the Government’s Ag Climatise plan for climate-neutral agriculture by 2050 is based on livestock numbers not increasing,

He said, ”It will be difficult to achieve stable methane if dairy cow numbers continue to increase over the years ahead.”

His comment comes just days after the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre science and knowledge service said 12 trade agreements which the EU is negotiating or about to ratify will enable a dairy exports increase of as much as 7.3%, involving increasing EU milk production by 0.2% and milk prices by 1.3%, by 2030.

IFA President Tim Cullinan told the AGM up to 30% will be deducted from every farmers’ basic payment to fund new eco schemes, from 2023.

He said some EU leaders want to use eco schemes to implement some of the EU's Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies by the back door, without any proper assessment of the consequences for farming or food production. He said the EU Commission has refused to carry out an impact assessment of these strategies. “They know they will have a devastating effect on farmers,” he said.

“Farmers will have to jump through hoops to qualify for these new schemes. Many will be faced with having to choose between restricting output and taking on extra cost, or foregoing up to 30% of their income,” said Mr Cullinan.

The IFA leader said decisions due on CAP this year will define farming for the next decade. The CAP brings €1.8bn into the rural economy each year, which makes up 77% of farm income.

Minister of State Martin Heydon encouraged all farmers to avail of the 100% tax relief now available for equipment to improve farm safety.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett told the IFA AGM the horticulture industry will be represented on the new Horticulture Peat Consultation Group, for which appointment of a chairperson is imminent.