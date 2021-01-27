€10,0000-€15,000 per acre expected for 21-acre holding near Coachford

Located just over a kilometre northeast of the village of Aghabullogue in mid-Cork, a 21.7-acre non-residential holding is of the size to attract a wide range of suitors.

Listed with Blarney-based auctioneer Dan Fleming, the property consists of good-quality land and is laid out in two separate fields, each with public road frontage and just a short distance from one another.

Although the village (6km north of Coachford) is small and known nowadays mainly for its local point-to-point races, it has one very strong claim to fame – that of having the honour of winning the first senior All-Ireland Championship for Cork back in 1890.

Back then, it was a club competition, with clubs fighting first for the honour to represent their county before going forward to compete against other county representatives.

The result was interesting as it was awarded to Aghabullogue/Cork after the team had abandoned the match because of their Wexford opponents’ “rough play”.

There’s nothing rough about the land on sale with this holding, however, as Dan points out:

“It’s a nice bit of land in two fields,” says Dan. “And it’s as good a parcel of land as you’ll get in the area. It’s a good dairying area around there with some fantastic land.”

As Dan says, in an area where the dairying sector dominates a lively agricultural scene, this farm is a good representation of the kind of excellent land on offer locally.

“It’s currently in grass but it could be used for tillage or for grazing,” adds Dan.

The location is also quite good, with Macroom just 16km away and even Cork City is within a commutable distance at approximately 26km from the property.

In terms of interest, therefore, the net can be quite wide and so far, the response has been good:

“We’ve only put it up,” says Dan, “but so far we’ve had good interest.

"There have been a good number of calls from people interested in it so we’ll see what offers emerge next… It’s the kind of size that will suit a lot of people and not too much land comes up around here.”

The rarity of the offer and the fact that it’s available in two or more lots make it a flexible arrangement that could see the price go towards the higher end of its €10,000- €15,000/acre expectation.