'Lucky bag' Cork property comes  onto the market 

Located in the townland of Rostellan, 7km south of the market town of Midleton in East Cork, a 60-acre holding is new to the market with CCM Property Network and Maurice Ahern of Ahern Auctioneers in Midleton, representing something of a ‘lucky bag’ of a property, containing something for everyone – agricultural, residential and commercial.

The property, straddling both sides of a public road – is presented in 4 lots: Lot 1 is an 0.75 acre plot which has a derelict residence. This currently has an offer of €90,000. Lot 2 contains 1.6 acres with a derelict residence and a large agricultural shed, which is also under offer.

Lot 2 is the remainder of land on the north side of the road (25 acres), consisting of top-quality farmland.

“This is rich fertile warm tillage land,” says Éamonn O’Brien of CCM, “which attracts €300 per acre in rental every year.”

On the south side of the road, there is a further 10.26 acres of tillage ground and another 25.5 acres of poorer land, together making up Lot 4.

“This 25 acres or so is marginal marsh-type land,” says Éamonn, “some of which can be restored to summer grazing.”

On the plots of tillage land, the guide price is between €12,000 and €15,000 per acre while the poorer land is guiding at €500 per acre.

While the tillage land is an obvious attraction for those in the agricultural market (or for investors), the smaller sections are clearly of interest to those looking for a home:

“We’re not selling any of this property subject to planning,” Éamonn points out, “but we are advising people to talk to their planner and/or their councillor beforehand.”