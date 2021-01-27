What is the biggest question of all for global agriculture ministers? 

The agriculture ministers of 76 nations assembled last week, through online means, for a virtual meeting.

Usually caught up in the political affairs of their home territories, the ministers must be commended for their presence at the 13th Berlin agriculture conference of the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA).

Minister of State Pippa Hackett represented Ireland.

She welcomed ministers’ recognition of the crucial role of smallholders and small family farms, their access to market, emphasis on local livestock breeds and crop varieties, preventing further forest losses and ecosystem degradation, and improving soil carbon and soil health.

Unfortunately, some big food producing countries were conspicuous by their absence, such as the United States, Brazil, India, Australia, Pakistan, Kenya, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

However, high-level representatives from more than 10 international organisations such as the FAO, OECD, WTO and World Bank attended.

And about 10,000 international guests from politics, business, science and civil society took part.

The GFFA agenda was all about the most important question of all, feeding the world.

Even world leaders rarely come together to exclusively ponder such a weighty subject.

The weight of the agriculture ministers’ responsibility was brought home to them with the news that world hunger has been on the rise worldwide since 2014.

Nearly 690 million people suffered from hunger prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and an estimated two billion did not have regular access to adequate food.

“Affordable, healthy diets” were beyond the reach of at least three billion.

According to the World Food Programme of the United Nations, the number of people experiencing acute food insecurity has doubled from 130 million to 270 million, with more than 30 million facing emergency hunger levels, and the suffering that brings.

Global food supply and international markets stayed relatively stable since Covid-19 struck.

But is feared that unemployment, income loss and difficulties in accessing food, due to the pandemic, may have forced up to 130 million more people into chronic hunger during 2020, and left seven million additional children under five acutely undernourished.

The other big GFFA preoccupation last week was climate change, especially in the most vulnerable countries with delicate eco-systems, high biodiversity, those affected by coastal erosion, droughts, floods, and those afflicted by poverty

It was also noted that over two billion people worldwide are overweight or obese, due to another form of malnutrition.

That is of course very much a problem of richer countries, and one wonders if it should even be mentioned when at least another two billion do not have regular access to adequate food, and feeding them should be the priority aim at the world’s largest informal conference of agricultural ministers.

The ministers concluded their meeting with a commitment to concrete action to safeguard global food security.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said he and the representatives of 76 nations re-committed themselves to promoting healthy and sustainable diets, animal welfare, and confronting the causes and effects of climate change, with a particular emphasis on the need for adaptation. He said a shift towards more sustainability is inevitable, and we need to produce and consume more locally, reducing the transport distance.

He said the EU will seek to strengthen existing partnerships and build new green alliances for improving the sustainability of global agriculture.

One wonders if it is significant that his take-home messages concentrated so much on the S for sustainability word, rather than the H for hunger word.

The background (and one of the big elephants in the corner at the GFFA meeting) is that research by the US Department of Agriculture concluded that the EU Commission’s Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies to reduce use of land, fertilisers, antimicrobials, and pesticides, will reduce EU agricultural production by between 7% and 12%.

And the USDA estimated that world food production would fall 11%, if such strategies were used globally, due to EU restrictions first on agricultural inputs from EU trade partners who depend on food and agricultural exports to the EU, and secondly if there is global adoption of the strategies, as suggested by the Commission’s pledge to support a global transition.

The USDA says the Commission’s strategies would increase the number of food-insecure people globally by an additional 22m, but by 104m if the EU Commission’s strategies were globally adopted.

At least, German Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner, who hosted the GFFA meeting, didn’t dodge the hunger topic.

She said, “Every human being in the world has a right to food, because you cannot build a peaceful world on empty stomachs.

“By 2050, we will have to feed more than two billion more people, while our resources are becoming ever scarcer.”

For her, digitalisation offers prospects of strengthening agriculture and rural areas, thus combating migration.

“We therefore intend to work together to find solutions in order to reduce the so-called digital divide and to improve access to digital technologies, for smallholders across the globe as well.”

She said countries must prevent pandemics, improve access to food, and stop climate change.

She didn’t ignore the elephant in the corner, pointing out that 40 countries do not have enough farmland to feed their own populations, and thus depend on imports.

She also said an emissions-free agriculture is impossible.

But the sector’s potential to curb emissions and store carbon must be better exploited, because only farmland and forests can store carbon naturally.

“Therefore, the international Climate Change Conference [COP26, in Glasgow next November], should take a pioneering decision to appropriately and purposefully integrate agriculture in international climate negotiations in future”.

Minister Klöckner said agriculture needs help to be more sustainable, but also to produce food despite climate change (which threatens to reduce staple food production in Africa as much as 17%).

She highlighted agroforestry, avoiding food waste, and digitalisation, as parts of the plan to future-proof food systems.

Her remarks hold out the hope that member states will prevent the EU Commission from going too far with its Green Deal obsessions, and will keep the most important aim of all — feeding the world — high in their priorities. Millions of people in hungry nations may depend on that.