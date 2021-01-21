20-30% of EU direct pay will be for new climate, environment schemes

Some farming practices well established in Ireland could qualify as eco-schemes in the EU’s 2023 Common Agricultural Policy.

All member states will have to reserve a proposed 20-30% of direct payments from the EU for environmental and climate programmes, known as eco-schemes.

In this way, farmers going beyond basic EU environmental and climate requirements will receive financial support, making climate and environment-friendly agriculture more attractive for farmers.

Also proposed is a two-year transition period. If a member state does not manage to allocate all funds tied to environmental regulations during the transition period, the funds will not be forfeited, but may be otherwise used.

Details are being negotiated on by the member states, the European Parliament, and the EU Commission.

The Commission has listed agricultural practices that eco-schemes could potentially support.

Included are low-intensity grass-based livestock production; providing access to pastures, and increasing grazing periods for livestock; soil sampling; establishment and maintenance of permanent grassland; improved manure management and storage; and nutrient management planning.

These are all well established in Irish farming.

Agricultural practices that could be supported by eco-schemes must cover activities related to climate, environment, animal welfare, and antimicrobial resistance.

However, they shall be defined on the basis of needs and priorities identified at national or regional levels — which may limit inclusion of already established practices.

The level of ambition in these practices has to go beyond current requirements and obligations (including the conditionality already attached to direct payments).

Eco-scheme practices must contribute to reaching the EU Green Deal targets.

Included are conversion to or maintenance of organic farming.

Included under the heading of integrated pest management are managed buffer strips without pesticide; mechanical weed control; increased use of resilient, pest-resistant crop varieties and species; and lying fallow with species for biodiversity purposes.

Included under the heading of agro-ecology is crop rotation with leguminous crops; winter soil cover and catch crops; use of crops/plant varieties more resilient to climate change; and mixed species/diverse swards of permanent grassland for biodiversity purpose (pollination, birds, game feedstocks).

Under husbandry and animal welfare, eco-schemes may include feed and water quality analysis (for mycotoxins, for example); animal-friendly measures such as increased space allowances, improved flooring (for example, daily straw bedding), free-farrowing, and enriched environment such as rooting for pigs, perching, nest-building materials.

Husbandry and animal welfare eco-schemes may also include measures to increase animal robustness, fertility, longevity (lifespan of dairy cows), and adaptability.

Such measures may include breeding lower emission animals, promoting genetic diversity and resilience.

Animal health prevention and control can also feature in eco-schemes, such as plans for reducing the risk of infections that require antimicrobials, which could, in turn, include vaccination and treatments, enhanced biosecurity, use of feed additives, etc.

For some animals, regular access to open-air could feature in eco-schemes.

Agro-forestry eco-schemes will feature establishment and maintenance of landscape features above conditionality, and high-biodiversity silvo-pastoral systems.

High nature value eco-schemes will feature reduction of fertiliser use, low-intensity management in arable crops.

Carbon farming eco-schemes will feature conservation agriculture; rewetting wetlands/peatlands, crop production on peatlands; minimum winter water table levels; and appropriate management of farm residues.

Precision farming eco-schemes may include innovative approaches to minimise nutrient release, optimal pH for nutrient uptake, and “circular agriculture”. Precision crop farming to reduce inputs is another eco-scheme example suggested by the EU Commission.

Eco-schemes could also support feed additives and improved manure management and storage to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

Member States will set eco-schemes in their CAP strategic plans, to be assessed and approved by the EU Commission.