Sheepmeat market boom brought down to earth by price cut

The trade for hoggets has taken a backwards step, with the first price cut for quite some time.

“It could have been worse” was the view of one sheep farmer, when quotes at the factories were reduced by around 20 cents/kg on Monday morning, bringing base prices on offer to a 580-600 cents/kg range.

Farmers had been conditioned by processors last week to expect much worse, so maybe processors pulled off a smart move to get wider acceptance of a 20 cent/kg cut, without a revolt.

However there is still enough interest from processors in getting in a decent intake and, in general, they are paying 620 cents/kg, and up to 625 cents/kg in some deals.

There are also reported to be some deals in the offing on the cut-off weight for heavier hoggets.

The trade has had a good run for several months, and it is still very positive, even at a slightly lower price level this week.

Some effects of the price cut at factories was evident at the marts on Monday, with trading steady at some centres and easier at others.

There was a small sale of 250 head at Corrin Mart, Fermoy, where prices showed very little change.

Butchers paid up to €95 over, with a top price of €152 paid for a pen of six weighing 57 kgs.

A pen of nine weighing 55 kgs sold for €150, and a pen of ten weighing 52 kgs made €144.

Factory hoggets sold for up to €80 over.

There was a larger sale than the previous week at Kilkenny Mart, where there was 450 head on offer, and prices were slightly easier.

Butchers’ hoggets sold for up to €94 over.

There was a top price of €151 for a pen of 15 weighing 57 kgs, while a pen of 12 weighing 55 kgs sold for €149, and a pen of ten weighing 47 kgs made €135.

Factory hoggets sold for up to €85 over.

With the Northern Ireland protocol part of the Brexit agreement working smoothly, hogget exports for direct slaughter from north to south in the week ending January 18 totalled 6,461 head, up almost 200 head in the previous week (7,810 hoggets were processed in Northern Ireland plants in the same week).

Bord Bia said the average factory price for sheepmeat in Ireland for the week ended January 16 was €5.95/kg, an increase of 34c/kg on the previous week, as quotes in factories soared.

The corresponding Great Britain hogget price was £5.69/kg, which equates to €6.42/kg.

Northern Ireland lamb/hogget prices averaged €6.11/kg (£5.41/kg).