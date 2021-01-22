Farmers with cattle to sell respond to strong retail demand for beef

There has been no movement in beef prices for this week, as a strong supply of cattle continued to move from farms to factories.

It was evident last week that processors were tightening their rein on any further rise in prices.

They were still interested in getting beef cattle but were strongly resisting paying extra for them.

Replenishing of supermarket shelves after strong Christmas sales may have been levelling off and easing some pressure on processors to fill orders.

That said, the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown continues to add to the demand for beef cuts for home cooking, largely mitigating the pandemic restriction of the catering trade.

Brexit, and its impact on export sales., remain unclear, albeit bringing uncertainty likely to last until the industry gets used to Britain trading outside of the EU.

It is going to take some time before we see how the market in Britain settles, and there will always be major concern that cheaper imports from non-EU suppliers could intensify competition and put Irish beef sales in the UK under pressure.

In that event, how British consumers rate quality and farm to fork traceability of Irish beef will determine if they are prepared to pay extra for such assurances.

On the ground, the base price being quoted for steers is 375-380, but at 380 cents/kg in general for a sizeable percentage of the intake.

While there are some reports of 385 cents/kg being paid this week, it is not generally available and, day by day, processors appear to be clamping down more on paying higher prices for stock.

Heifer prices generally track the steer base price at a premium of 5 cents/kg, at 380-385 cents/kg. Some hard sellers are reported to be securing a base of 390 cents/kg for heifers, which are generally in tighter supply than steers, with a bit more pressure on processors to get hold of the available heifers.

There is a bit more appetite at the factories for young bulls this week and, as a result, the price gap with the steers has been almost completely closed, with quotes running at 375-380 cents/kg for R-grade.

The trade for cows is stable. There is good demand for quality cows, with R-grade making up to 345 cents/kg, and 320-325 cents/kg for O-grade cows this week.

Bord Bia said demand for prime cattle at Irish export meat plants so far in 2021 remained strong for quality, “in-spec” cattle, driven by strong demand in the retail sector.

For the week ending January 16, prices recorded by the DAFM were €3.79/kg for R3 steers, and €3.84/kg for R3 heifers (excluding VAT but including all bonuses).

This compared with £3.82 and £3.84 (heifers) in Northern Ireland, and €4.28 in Britain. Across Europe, the average R3 young bull price was €3.66.