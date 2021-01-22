Vets issue Covid-19 social distancing and hygiene advice

Vets have appealed to farmers to play their part in minimising the risk of COVID-19 transmission at this busy time of year.

In a press statement, Veterinary Ireland said infection rates in the community remain high, therefore it is important that all those working with animals remain vigilant.

Although veterinary professionals and practices continue to provide as full a range of services as possible, it is essential the work is provided in a manner that supports social/physical distancing and good hygiene and biosecurity.

“A sick vet means no vet, and no vet means your animals cannot be cared for when needed,” said Veterinary Ireland, the profession’s representative body.

Farmers are instructed to follow the instructions and advice given by vets, and to have animals ready in a holding area, to minimise the time people need to be in contact.

Appropriate personal protective equipment, and in particular a face-mask, must be worn.

For social distance, an adult cow or horse, nose to tail, is a good measure of an appropriate distance that should be maintained at all times.

Elderly and vulnerable clients should make arrangements to have help, to avoid putting themselves at risk.

If the animal owner or a member of the household is isolating, restricting movements, or awaiting a Covid-19 test result, the vet practice should be informed when placing a call, so a safe solution can be organised.

For cattle clients in these circumstances, the Department of Agriculture has protocols in place to allow TB tests be deferred.

Measures were put in place in veterinary practice premises at the outset of the pandemic to keep the public and practice staff as safe as possible.