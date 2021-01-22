Vets issue Covid-19 social distancing and hygiene advice

Important that all those working with animals remain vigilant
Vets issue Covid-19 social distancing and hygiene advice

‘A sick vet means no vet’, says Veterinary Ireland, issuing Covid-19 advice.

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 22:13
Stephen Cadogan

Vets have appealed to farmers to play their part in minimising the risk of COVID-19 transmission at this busy time of year.

In a press statement, Veterinary Ireland said infection rates in the community remain high, therefore it is important that all those working with animals remain vigilant.

Although veterinary professionals and practices continue to provide as full a range of services as possible, it is essential the work is provided in a manner that supports social/physical distancing and good hygiene and biosecurity.

“A sick vet means no vet, and no vet means your animals cannot be cared for when needed,” said Veterinary Ireland, the profession’s representative body.

Farmers are instructed to follow the instructions and advice given by vets, and to have animals ready in a holding area, to minimise the time people need to be in contact.

Appropriate personal protective equipment, and in particular a face-mask, must be worn.

For social distance, an adult cow or horse, nose to tail, is a good measure of an appropriate distance that should be maintained at all times.

Elderly and vulnerable clients should make arrangements to have help, to avoid putting themselves at risk.

If the animal owner or a member of the household is isolating, restricting movements, or awaiting a Covid-19 test result, the vet practice should be informed when placing a call, so a safe solution can be organised.

For cattle clients in these circumstances, the Department of Agriculture has protocols in place to allow TB tests be deferred.

Measures were put in place in veterinary practice premises at the outset of the pandemic to keep the public and practice staff as safe as possible.

More in this section

How to cope with protein products shortfall predicted for coming months How to cope with protein products shortfall predicted for coming months
In first place 10 UK-based sheep, horse, and cattle societies seek Irish recognition
Tree Planter Planting Pine Radiata Seedlings EU approves 2021 forestry programme but licence logjam still hinders progress
Vets issue Covid-19 social distancing and hygiene advice

Zero grazing under scrutiny in nitrates review

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices