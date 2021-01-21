How to bring a claim on behalf of a fatal accident victim

Dear Karen,

My husband of a number of years recently passed away. He was involved in a serious road traffic accident, and didn’t survive.

The other driver survived and, I understand, received minor injuries.

We had two small children together, and we had lived together for a number of years.

My husband worked full time as an agricultural consultant, I am a full-time mother and my husband financially provided for me and the children.

The accident is presently being investigated by the Gardaí, and we are awaiting the outcome of the investigation and the coroner’s report. I am struggling financially, and I am looking for advice as to whether I can bring any claim against the other driver in the accident.

Dear Reader,

I am sorry to hear about your husband. Yes, you can potentially bring a claim on behalf of yourself and your children under Part IV of the Civil Liability Act 1961.

This act provides statutory rights to dependents.

A dependent, under the legislation, can be a wife, husband, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother, stepfather, stepmother, son, daughter, grandson, granddaughter, stepson, stepdaughter, brother, sister, half-brother, half-sister, or cohabitant in certain circumstances. As the deceased’s wife, you would be classified as a dependent, as would your children.

Under Part IV of the Civil Liability Act 1961, an action can be brought for damages against another party, where the death of the person is caused by the wrongful act of the other party.

Only one action can be bought under the legislation. This means that only one person can bring a claim, but they can bring it on behalf of all the dependents.

The personal representative of the estate of the deceased normally bring such an action, or if six months have passed since the date of death, a dependent can bring such an action.

Based on what you have told me, I believe you should be able to bring a claim for you and your children. You will need to look into whether a personal representative has been appointed, or if six months have passed since the date of death, you can potentially bring the claim yourself. Regarding personal representatives, you will need to establish whether your husband made a will or died intestate, as to who the appropriate personal representative is. It is advisable to engage a solicitor who would look into this and deal with the probate.

There are typically three damages you can claim for in a fatal injury claim:

1. Damages for mental distress, known legally as solatium. This is capped at €35,000, you cannot recover more than this.

2. Special damages such as funeral expenses. This covers usual burial or cremation costs, and may cover travel costs.

3. Loss of dependency or financial losses. This refers to the loss of financial support suffered by the dependents as a result of the death. You and your solicitor will have to prove the financial loss suffered by each dependent. This is normally calculated using actuarial calculations, and your solicitor will engage an actuary to calculate these losses.

I note that liability is being investigated in respect of the accident, and I would recommend you engage a solicitor as soon as possible, with a view to preparing a letter of claim to the wrongdoer.

It is likely an insurance company would then be notified and, based on the investigations, may potentially admit liability and deal with the claim.

Even if there is no formal admission, it would be worth pursuing the claim further, and your solicitor will advise on steps to do so.

It is likely court proceedings would have to brought, which are likely to be in the High Court, but that depends on the level of damages that are being sought.