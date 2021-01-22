10 UK-based sheep, horse, and cattle societies seek Irish recognition

Seven sheep breeding societies, one horse breeding society, and two cattle breeding societies have applied for recognition in Ireland, since January 1, when Brexit left the procedure of registering purebred animals kept in Ireland, with UK-based societies, no longer in line with EU legislation.

Two additional cattle breeding societies have already been recognised by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, stemming from Brexit.

Within EU Member States, purebred animal breeding of the domestic species (bovines, porcines, ovines, caprines and equines) is governed by EU legislation, namely, Regulation (EU) 2016/1012, aimed at ensuring a harmonised approach to trade and for entry into the European Union.

Over the years, UK breed societies extended their breeding programmes into Ireland and offered registration services to Irish breeders of two breeds of goat and 22 breeds of equine.

But Brexit has left the Irish breeders who are members of these UK-based societies outside the scope of EU animal breeding legislation.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue told the Dáil last week his Department has been assisting Irish breeders explore their options, so they can continue to enter their purebred breeding animals in breeding books.

These options include establishing a breed society in Ireland, entering their animals in another EU recognised breed society for the same breed in Ireland, or another member state.

Responding to a question on the matter from Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill, the Minister also confirmed that there is no funding available to assist with establishing a breed society in Ireland.