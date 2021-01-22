10 UK-based sheep, horse, and cattle societies seek Irish recognition

Fallout  from Brexit continues
10 UK-based sheep, horse, and cattle societies seek Irish recognition

One equine breed society is among 10 societies  

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 22:13
Stephen Cadogan

Seven sheep breeding societies, one horse breeding society, and two cattle breeding societies have applied for recognition in Ireland, since January 1, when Brexit left the procedure of registering purebred animals kept in Ireland, with UK-based societies, no longer in line with EU legislation.

Two additional cattle breeding societies have already been recognised by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, stemming from Brexit.

Within EU Member States, purebred animal breeding of the domestic species (bovines, porcines, ovines, caprines and equines) is governed by EU legislation, namely, Regulation (EU) 2016/1012, aimed at ensuring a harmonised approach to trade and for entry into the European Union.

Over the years, UK breed societies extended their breeding programmes into Ireland and offered registration services to Irish breeders of two breeds of goat and 22 breeds of equine.

But Brexit has left the Irish breeders who are members of these UK-based societies outside the scope of EU animal breeding legislation.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue told the Dáil last week his Department has been assisting Irish breeders explore their options, so they can continue to enter their purebred breeding animals in breeding books.

These options include establishing a breed society in Ireland, entering their animals in another EU recognised breed society for the same breed in Ireland, or another member state.

Responding to a question on the matter from Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill, the Minister also confirmed that there is no funding available to assist with establishing a breed society in Ireland.

More in this section

How to cope with protein products shortfall predicted for coming months How to cope with protein products shortfall predicted for coming months
Tree Planter Planting Pine Radiata Seedlings EU approves 2021 forestry programme but licence logjam still hinders progress
The only location for a brooding farmer The only location for a brooding farmer
10 UK-based sheep, horse, and cattle societies seek Irish recognition

Pros and cons of zero grazing considered in nitrates review

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices