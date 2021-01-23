Cleanliness protects your calves from deadly infections

As we come to the time of the year when most herds are at the starting line for the new calving season, my mind travels to the possible problems that lie ahead.

These are the problems that you, the farmers, are going to meet first, and I, the vet, will then get to meet secondly.

The state laboratories in Ireland and in Northern Ireland have, over the years, brought out a publication every two years outlining the work that they have been doing in the interim.

In this book, we can see lovely charts showing us what is causing the deaths of animals that are presented to the regional veterinary labs.

They go to the trouble of breaking all the statistics into various groupings like calves under one month, from one to five months, weanlings (six to 12 months), and adults.

It is interesting to note that in the neonatal group (calves up to one month) almost one third of the deaths are due to gastrointestinal infections (scours), while respiratory infections account for 11% of deaths.

Between one and five months, this trend is reversed with over one third (34%) of deaths being due to respiratory infections and death due to gastrointestinal infections falling to 13%.

From this we learn that in the new born calf the most serious threat to life comes from any of the agents that will cause diarrhoea.

These agents are to be found in the faeces of the adult (cows, heifers and bulls).

So it is a no-brainer telling you that the cleaner the calf environment is, the better the chance of the calf not succumbing to diarrhoea.

The further away from the cow environment that the calf is, the better for the calf.

This barrier can be further increased by washing and disinfecting clothing and footwear every time before you enter the calf shed, or even going to the trouble of changing them.

There is documented research to show that the biggest source for the introduction of infection is on the soles of wellington boots.

Things like the fall in the floor of the calf shed, ventilation with fresh air well distributed, lack of draughts, warmth and dryness of the bedding, and the cleanability of the house are all key to having a healthy environment for the successful rearing of this year’s calves.

If you go to the trouble of starting with the perfect calf shed, don’t fall into bad habits like neglecting to clean out the bedding regularly.

Clean, dry, and deep bedding is essential for healthy calves.

Washing and disinfecting feeding utensils should be mandatory after each and every feed.

You need to cut out the possibility of introducing any one of the scour-causing agents into the calf shed.

The most common of these agents include e.coli, rotavirus, salmonella, coccidiosis, cryptosporidia, and coronavirus.

Generally, once a farm experiences a problem with one of these, it will always have a problem, since the reservoir for the infection is the adult population.

We are lucky that we can give an extra layer of protection through the strategic use of vaccination in the case of e.coli, rotavirus, coronavirus, and salmonella. I find, since cryptosporidia and coccidia love dampness, these infections often follow one of the other scours and the damp bedding which ensues.

There are preventative and therapeutic treatments for both of these.

Despite all these wonderful vaccines and treatments, it is a mistake to think they are going to solve everything, if you continue to neglect the cleanliness of the calf house and the feeding utensils.

All that is required is a proper, workable routine and the will to stick to it.