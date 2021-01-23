​​​​​Memories of calf droving, TR Dallas and Saddam Hussein

It's thirty years ago this very month that I took up gainful employment for the first time.

Before then I had worked part time in Bandon Mart as a calf drover. I was a very good calf drover and am still remembered fondly and spoken of highly when the greats of calf droving are recalled.

Never a man to blow his own trumpet, I think it's fair to say I would probably be considered the Christy Ring of calf droving. The stick like an extension of my arm, the keen eye, always on the lookout for the next calf.

But alas, aged 20 on I moved, leaving the fame and adulation behind me.

And so, on a cold January morning back in 1991 I donned the uniform of an security officer for the very first time. A uniform that would remain on my back for the next four years.

I was to be stationed at an American facility based right here in west Cork.

A Pharmaceutical giant, the name of which I cannot give for reasons I cannot say.

At that time, the early 90s, due to the ongoing Gulf War with Saddam Hussein, it was figured that American interests throughout the world might be a target for the madman. Security needed to be stepped up.

So my job, should I choose to except it, would be to guard the perimeter fence of a west Cork factory from morning til night, looking out for any attack by Saddam.

My salary for the exercise would be three old pounds an hour, which made it a job I could hardly refuse.

On my very first day I met John, a man from Timoleague who would remain a pal of mine for the rest of my life, or at least he has right up to this very day.

My new comrade, an old stager at the security job, wearing a farmer's cap to keep his head warm, showed me the ropes and gave me the confidence to believe that I would prevail if the madman known as Saddam ever made an appearance in our neck of the woods.

Patrols were carried out on the hour, every hour, as we watched out for Scud missiles (very popular at the time) peculiar people and anything that remotely resembled a middle eastern threat.

In our down time, when attack looked less likely, we would retire to a local hostelry which provided us men in uniform with strong liquor and live country and western music every Thursday night. I saw TR Dallas and Johnny Carroll there on numerous occasions.

Being a single man at the time, there was manys a good night I had in that bar. And why shouldn't I? Sure with Saddam liable to blow the heads off us at any moment, I could be dead in the morning!

And while myself and John became great pals, as we kept up the counter we often pondered the notion that if Saddam and George Bush Sr had any sense they would work things out over a few pints, rather than increasing tensions with Tomahawk missiles and treats of World War Three.

How better the world would be if more of us leaned on a pint rather than an AK47.

Alas we never did find Saddam, the yanks themselves got him in the finish.

But rest assured, had he dared aim his firepower at west Cork, we would have been only too ready and willing to defend every wonderful acre, provided that is that TR Dallas or Johnny Carroll weren't on stage at that very moment belting out a classic hit.