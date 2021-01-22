56-acre grass holding close to M8 new to market

The farm is in the townland of Curraprevin, approximately 11km south of Fermoy 
Aerial photo of the 56-acre residential holding at Curraprevin, Rathcormac, Co Cork.  

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021
Conor Power

Agricultural land in east Cork has been in strong demand over the last few years and another substantial chunk of it has just come on the market with Fermoy-based auctioneers Dick Barry & Son.

The 56-acre residential farm is in the townland of Curraprevin, approximately 11km south of Fermoy, just off the old main Cork-Dublin road and less than a kilometre from the nearest junction of the M8 motorway. 

The village of Rathcormac is the nearest – just 5km away – while the village of Watergrasshill is 6km to the south.

According to the selling agent Michael Barry, there is already a good reaction to this property and while it may not have the level of quality of some of the other recent offerings in the area, it will continue to attract attention over the coming weeks and months:

“There’s a two-storey farmhouse on the land but it needs to be completely renovated,” says Michael.

There is also, he says, “a little bit of waste in the land so we’re guiding it at around €500,000.”

Most of the land, however, is of good quality. 

There is some road frontage but it’s a short stretch at the end of a cul-de-sac road that leads from the R639 (formerly the N8). The River Bride forms the boundary on one side.

“It’s a very nice bit of ground,” says Michael, “running down to the River Bride at the lower end. 

"It’s only just on the market, but we’re expecting good interest in it and we’ve had a nice few enquiries so far… For a person wanting to do a bit of hobby farming, the location of it is excellent.

"You’d be into Cork in 15 or 20 minutes and you’re very close to Rathcormac and Watergrasshill.”

There are also some outbuildings with the property: “There’s an old four-column hay barn with a lean-to,” says Michael, “as well as a two-column shed. They’re old buildings but they’re still functional.”

The layout of this grassland farm doesn’t lend itself to sub-division so it’s not going to be sold in lots. Water is supplied via the mains supply and it is an executor’s sale. 

The convenient location of the holding should evoke some level of interest amongst the local farming populace, which has a strong mixture of all farming types from equestrian to the dominant dairying sector. The price expectation of €9,000/acre may well prove to be conservative.

