Up to €15k per acre could be achieved by 30-acre farm near Killarney

In this part of Kerry, the land buyers’ market is normally dominated by active farmers
Up to €15k per acre could be achieved by 30-acre farm near Killarney

Some of the land of the 30-acre holding near Kilcummin, Killarney. File Picture.  

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 12:34
Conor Power

A 30-acre non-residential holding near Killarney is currently on sale with auctioneer Jerome O’Regan. In this part of Kerry, the land buyers’ market is normally dominated by active farmers (mostly dairying) and supplemented by those who have gained from the Kerry Co-op shares spin-off. 

This would consist of a mixture of farmers, retired farmers and investors waiting in the wings for good quality parcels in a convenient location.

This latest offering should be of keen interest, therefore. Located in the townland of Cleedagh, Kilcummin, approximately 7km northeast of Killarney, this is land right out of the top drawer according to the selling agent:

“This is top-of-the range high quality farmland,” says Jerome. “It has extensive road frontage and an access road running through it. 

"There is also mains water and electricity and, to cap it all, it’s in an exceptionally scenic area.”

The excellent scenery shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given its location in the Kingdom but aesthetics do always count for something, even in the land market, and it also raises the outside possibility of an owner at some point being able to get planning permission on the property.

There’s nothing to suggest that that would be possible for now, however, and the holding’s main selling point is its well-located high-quality pastures.

“It’s unusual to get such a nice parcel of land in one compact lot so close to Killarney,” Jerome points out. 

“Kilcummin village is less than 2km away, where you have a post office, restaurant and bar, church, school, nursing home and GAA club.”

The holding is new to the market but there is already what the agent describes as “a lot of interest in it”.

While the agent remains tight-lipped about the asking price, there is big demand for parcels of good land in a great location such as this one in Kerry and one can see it making somewhere between €13,000/acre and €15,000/acre.

Read More

Food exporters count the cost of Brexit disruption

More in this section

Competition for hoggetsupplies takes price to 650 cents/kg in strong market Competition for hoggetsupplies takes price to 650 cents/kg in strong market
CC BREXIT UPDATE 4c/kg price cut for some pigs
Line of Angus cattle Farmers facing €40m clawback on ‘flawed’ BEAM scheme
Up to €15k per acre could be achieved by 30-acre farm near Killarney

Prices inch upwards as processors  compete to buy beef cattle

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices