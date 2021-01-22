Up to €15k per acre could be achieved by 30-acre farm near Killarney

A 30-acre non-residential holding near Killarney is currently on sale with auctioneer Jerome O’Regan. In this part of Kerry, the land buyers’ market is normally dominated by active farmers (mostly dairying) and supplemented by those who have gained from the Kerry Co-op shares spin-off.

This would consist of a mixture of farmers, retired farmers and investors waiting in the wings for good quality parcels in a convenient location.

This latest offering should be of keen interest, therefore. Located in the townland of Cleedagh, Kilcummin, approximately 7km northeast of Killarney, this is land right out of the top drawer according to the selling agent:

“This is top-of-the range high quality farmland,” says Jerome. “It has extensive road frontage and an access road running through it.

"There is also mains water and electricity and, to cap it all, it’s in an exceptionally scenic area.”

The excellent scenery shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given its location in the Kingdom but aesthetics do always count for something, even in the land market, and it also raises the outside possibility of an owner at some point being able to get planning permission on the property.

There’s nothing to suggest that that would be possible for now, however, and the holding’s main selling point is its well-located high-quality pastures.

“It’s unusual to get such a nice parcel of land in one compact lot so close to Killarney,” Jerome points out.

“Kilcummin village is less than 2km away, where you have a post office, restaurant and bar, church, school, nursing home and GAA club.”

The holding is new to the market but there is already what the agent describes as “a lot of interest in it”.

While the agent remains tight-lipped about the asking price, there is big demand for parcels of good land in a great location such as this one in Kerry and one can see it making somewhere between €13,000/acre and €15,000/acre.