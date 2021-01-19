4c/kg price cut for some pigs

With some processors cutting the pig price 4c/kg last Friday, their suppliers were paid as low as €1.52/kg, before bonuses.

Meanwhile, other processors still quoted up to €1.60.

IFA said the price cut is particularly hard to accept when the feed cost is increasing, and the break-even price is rising from its previous €1.50/kg level.

IFA said quoted sow prices are 44-52c/kg deadweight.

The National Pig Association of British commercial pig producers says their EU customers are threatening to turn to Spain and Ireland for product from now on, as additional Brexit checks make it very difficult to get UK product into the EU, and their EU market for cull sows and boars in particular has “all but disappeared”.

“This trade will simply be lost, as EU customers abandon UK suppliers and source product from European processors”, said a spokesperson.

One processor reported on January 11 he had six lorry loads of product valued at around £300,000 all waiting for customs clearance into the Republic of Ireland, with one load about to be returned to the processing company after waiting five days for clearance.