Brexit may take €400m per year from our annual food and drink exports to the UK

More than four years on, the impact of the UK’s 2016 Brexit vote has struck home.

So far, most of the unhappiness at the outcome seems to have come within the UK, but maybe they are just the loudest complainers, while no doubt many traders across the EU and UK suffer in silence.

Wexford Fine Gael TD Verona Murphy, with 30 years of experience in the haulage sector, said last week there was “utter disruption” at ports, food was being destroyed, businesses were failing, and jobs were lost.

She warned the consumer will pay a hefty price for Brexit.

According to Ms Murphy, ferries to the UK were empty, due to traders being unable to cope with the 10-fold increase in customs declarations, and entry summary declaration and pre-boarding notifications now requiring 164,382 computer entries daily, with only 500 Customs and Excise staff to handle it all, and declarations taking up to four hours each.

Department of Agriculture sanitary and phytosanitary checks, requiring 24 hours’ notice, were needed for many export goods.

She warned that supermarket shelves may empty.

Farmers may not feel the impact yet, but they inevitably will, with the agri-food sector saying Brexit will add at least 8% in costs to the near 90% of our main food products which are for export.

Farmers will depend on EU and Government aid to insulate them from that impact.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says his department is monitoring the effect on farm incomes of the extra costs of 8-13% of the value of exports, which he hopes will reduce over the medium to longer term, as firms learn and adapt to the new requirements.

He says the impact on farm incomes will depend on how these additional costs are absorbed along the food chain.

But things will get worse before they get better, when current grace periods to ease the Brexit adjustment are ended.

For example, major new veterinary certification requirements will be needed for our meat trade with the UK from April 1 next.

Brexit costs may take up to half a billion euros of the €4.5bn annual Irish food and drink exports to the UK.

That puts the €1bn coming from the EU’s Brexit adjustment reserve in perspective.

Unfortunately, Brexit is what UK voters opted for in 2016.

It has been a UK political disaster, right up to the end, with London dragging out the trade negotiations until Christmas Eve, turning what should have been a lengthy preparation period into a last-minute ambush.

With much trading, including agricultural supply chains, done on a ‘just-in-time’ basis, to reduce costs in low-margin businesses like food, there was little room for slippage without yet another Brexit cliff-edge, disastrously timed in the middle of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Now, we have to deal with the fallout caused by the UK.

As Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last week, “We have been very clear for quite some time that Brexit essentially means that the seamless trade between the European Union and Great Britain is a thing of the past. That is a reality.”

He said the State’s agencies are working flat out to ensure checks and controls are completed as efficiently as possible, a 24-7 operation involving more than 1,500 additional staff.

Hundreds of export containers were getting through customs every day, with numbers gradually increasing day on day.

Two-thirds of imports for businesses, with their paperwork correctly done, were being green routed directly out of ports on arrival.

Shipping operators have helped by increasing capacity on direct routes to Europe through Cherbourg, Dunkirk, Zeebrugge and Santander.

But there’s no escaping the expected negative impact on our fishing industry (although the UK negotiating demand of all EU vessels barred from UK waters was successfully avoided in the trade agreement, which leaves the UK’s fishing industry now reporting a £1m daily loss).

There’s also a lot of angst over some empty supermarket shelves in Northern Ireland, leading to prime minister Boris Johnson threatening to break the terms of the agreement.

In summary, the Christmas Eve agreement means no tariffs or tariff-free quotas on goods that meet the required standards traded between the UK and EU.

The Northern Ireland protocol, which will be reviewed in four years, allows Northern Ireland to remain aligned with EU food law and agricultural policy, effectively creating an administrative border with the EU in the Irish Sea.

However, rules of origin requirements are applied to re-export of imported non-EU goods from the UK to the EU (or vice versa), if insufficiently processed in the UK or the EU.

For example, sugar refined in the UK and shipped to the EU would incur a €41.90/ton import tariff, while the UK would impose a £35/ton import tariff on such sugar coming from the EU.

Rice produced outside the EU but milled in the EU or UK will also be affected.

Tariff and quota-free trade in meat products is only allowed if that product only contains meat from animals born and raised in either the UK or EU.

Or if mozzarella cheese is imported into the UK from the EU, machine grated and sent back, that counts as “sufficient processing”.

But if a product is imported into a UK distribution centre, re-packaged and sent across the UK, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, as is very often the case, that product entering the Republic is now subject to full EU tariffs, because re-packaging is considered insufficient transformation.

At least 50 large UK retailers are exposed to the risk of EU tariffs due to Rules of Origin, either when they serve online customers in the EU, when they ship certain products to their own EU-based stores, or move product through Great Britain from one part of the EU to another (for example, Belgium to Northern Ireland).

Rules of Origin have probably affected clothing exporters more than food exporters. Some UK retailers have stopped sending clothes to the EU, because these items are often originally produced in Asia, and a tariff must be paid when re-exporting them to the EU.

There is much work ahead if smooth trade flows are to be maintained, and Brexit’s negative impact on our economy is to be minimised.

Joint analyses by the Department of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute indicated that a free trade agreement like the one concluded on Christmas Eve would result in Ireland’s GDP falling 2% over a five-year term, and 3% over 10 years, compared to the UK staying in the EU.

As one of the sectors most exposed to Brexit, while also trying to cope with challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, a huge reform of the Common Agricultural Policy, and climate change, the Irish agri-food business is put to the test yet again.

The pressure will increase if the UK enters into post-Brexit trade agreements with non-EU partners whose food products would compete with Irish products in the UK.

Having just emerged from the pandemic year of 2020 relatively unscathed, with only an estimated 2% fall in exports, it’s “once more unto the breach” for the industry.

It increased exports by 67% since 2010, so we know it won’t be found wanting.

Hopefully, fatigue won’t set in, and the EU and government play their roles to incentivise the industry to meet the seemingly never-ending challenges.