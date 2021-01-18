Grassland Farmer of 2020 is biggest win of all for Caroline Walsh

Grassland Farmer of 2020 Caroline Walsh, Ballinascarthy, Co Cork, milks about 70 cows on a 20-hectare milking platform.

The winner of the €30,000 national farming competition is reducing cow numbers slightly, and will be stocked at 3.2 livestock units per ha this year.

Heifers are contract reared and silage comes from out-blocks.

Caroline’s husband Joe, with his father and brother, run a contracting business, while lending a hand on the dairy farm in busy periods.

Caroline began measuring grass in 2015, and in 2020, her farm grew 14.2 tons of grass dry matter per hectare (despite a drought in June), with her cows averaging 500 kg of milk solids (supplied to Lisavaird Co-op) from 850 kg of meal.

In 2019, the farm grew over 16t, and 10 grazings per paddock were achieved. She has invested heavily in grazing infrastructure so she can get cows out from early February to mid-November. Caroline is involved in her local Grass10 grazing course.

Caroline also recently won the sustainability category of the Carbery Milk Quality Awards, and the Southern Star newspaper’s Dairy Farmer of the Year award.

It is the fourth year of the Grassland Farmer of the Year awards for the top farmers in the country who grow and utilise more grass.

The other 2020 finalists were Shane Kinsella, Piltown, Co Kilkenny; Niall Callanan, Craughwell, Co Galway; John O’Connell, Rathduff, Co Cork; Graham Swanton, Clonmel, Co Tipperary; and James Hoey, Dunleer, Co Louth.

As well as winning the overall title, Caroline Walsh won the dairy category award.

The Young Farmer winner is David O’Leary, Castleisland, Co Kerry.

The Heavy Soils/Disadvantaged Land winner is Sean Barry, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick.

The Sustainable Farming winner is John Galvin, Dunmanway, Co Cork.

The Sheep farmer winner is Peter McGuinness, Trim, Co Meath.

The Beef Production (non-suckling) winner is Pat Collins, Castlemartyr, Co Cork.

The Suckler Beef winner is Thomas Hogan, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

The awards for Most Improved Grassland go to Noel Hurley, Kildorrery, Co Cork, and David Brady, Stradone, Co Cavan.

The Sustainable Grassland award goes to JP Hammersley, Lattin, Co Tipperary.

Speaking on behalf of the competition judges, Aidan Brennan, Irish Farmers Journal, said: “One thing that stood out for the judges this year was a notable shift in attitude towards protecting the environment.

“This was seen as important as grass production itself, and it probably reflects the changing attitude among farmers in general.

“There was a massive uptake of low emission slurry spreading and protected urea among the contestants.

“The fact that the average grass growth among the finalists was 14.5 tonnes of dry matter per hectare, just shows that you can be very efficient while also being very sustainable.”

Padraig Walsh, dairy farmer, and chair of the Teagasc Grass10 stakeholder committee said: “Grass10 is a very important project for the promotion of best practise in grassland management.

“There are challenges ahead for all grassland farmers, inside and outside the farm gate, however, the farmers who have participated in the Grass 10 grass groups have improved their grassland management decision making.

“Increasing grass utilisation is one of the most important improvements that can be made across all enterprises.

“We need to continue the focus on grass utilisation, which will increase our own feed resources inside the farm gate.”

Teagasc Chairman Liam Herlihy said: “Very well done to all the people who were finalists today. You are all exceptional farmers doing an excellent job and today is a day to acknowledge this.

“I congratulate Caroline Walsh on being the overall Grassland Farmer of the year.

“In relation to the Grass 10 programme, I am delighted to announce that we are now moving on to Phase II. The main focus in phase II, is to challenge four main areas for the next four years. These areas are specifically moving grassland knowledge out to the industry; continuing to increase the usage of Pasture Base Ireland; improving nutrient use efficiency on grassland farms; and increasing the emphasis on and adoption of white clover in grassland swards.

The awards are supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with an overall prize fund of €30,000.

Speaking at the online awards ceremony, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “As finalists, you are joining a group of top-class grassland farmers, and I would particularly like to congratulate Caroline Walsh on winning the overall Grassland Farmer of the Year Award. It’s an achievement you can be really proud of.

“It is clear that initiatives such as Grass10 and the Grassland Farmer of the Year are to the fore in helping farmers achieve the most they can from the natural resource they have on their farm, which is grass. Good grassland management is essential in meeting the targets set down in the AgClimatise Strategy.”

The awards are part of the Teagasc Grass10 campaign which is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Teagasc, AIB, FBD Insurance, Grassland Agro, and the Irish Farmers Journal. The first four-year phase of the programme has been completed.