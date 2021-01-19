Competition for hoggetsupplies takes price to 650 cents/kg in strong market

Following a year in which average lamb prices increased 10%, the strong market has continued into 2021, at factories and at marts, where there is a flying trade, with record prices being paid for the small supply of hoggets on offer, and strong competition between butchers and factory agents.

Hogget supplies for the factories are scarce, so there is a strong market for those with finished stock to sell.

Official factory quotes have improved by 10-20 cents/kg, to a base range of 600-620 cents/kg, with the bonus of 10-15 cents/kg added for quality-assured.

However, competition for supplies is generally taking prices actually paid to 650 cents/kg.

On Monday, there was a small offering of 350 head at Corrin Mart, Fermoy, where the top price was €97 over for butchers’ hoggets. A pen of 12 weighing 55 kgs sold for €152. A pen of nine weighing 52 kgs sold for €148, and a pen of nine weighing 53 kgs made €148.

Factory lots sold for up to €83 over.

A whopping trade for a small entry at Kilkenny Mart on Monday set record prices of up to €106 over paid by butchers. There was a top price of €157 for a pen of ten weighing 51 kgs. A pen of ten weighing 62 kgs sold for €155. A pen of eight weighing 52 kgs made €153, and a pen of eight weighing 54 kgs sold for €153.

Factory hoggets sold for up to €91 over.